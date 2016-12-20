Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 kitchen renovations that will leave your head full of ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

If you keep taking a look at your kitchen and think that it could do with a freshen up, we've found some renovation projects that will give you all the inspiration you need to really push yourself into making a start. We don't for a second believe that your space is as bad as any of the before pictures in this article, but even rooms that are merely a touch outdated can ruin the whole aesthetic of your home, so it's worth dealing with them! The kitchen planners that oversaw each of these projects had a clear image of what they wanted to accomplish and we think that timeless but contemporary motifs were high on the list of must-includes. The results really speak for themselves and we wouldn't be against having any of these styles in our home, so if you need a little kitchen inspiration to get you fired up for a new year revamp, read on!

1. Before: clutter city.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Urgh. This is the kitchen that nightmares are made of! No clear surfaces, terribly old fashioned cabinets, the worst curtains ever and a random dining table just all look a total mess here. Could you even use this room?

1. After: style and function.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

It's hard to believe this is the same room, but it really is! Clear counters, modern cupboards and a much lighter color scheme have made this room feel almost double the size and with specialist storage, such as an integrated wine rack, it's perfect for the owners!

2. Before: so sad.

AZARUJINHA – EXTREME RECOVER - BEFORE&AFTER, Staging Factory Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

We see what the thinking was behind this kitchen, but it wasn't good! Blue handles have never been stylish and the overkill tiles really kill the vibe. Bleurgh!

2. After: so fresh!

AZARUJINHA – EXTREME RECOVER - BEFORE&AFTER, Staging Factory Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

What a difference a neutral color scheme and classic cupboards makes! The natural wood looks warm and timeless, while the open shelves look fabulously modern and function. A round of applause for this one please!

3. Before: the worst!

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

There is so much to hate about this room! The net curtains, awful table, dated chairs and totally unusable cabinets, which seem to be in the weirdest of places all combine to make this room a total disaster!

3. After: simply the best.

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

We are literally staggered that this is the same room! Bright white walls, undressed windows and the most delightful gloss white cabinets all make this room feel so light and fresh and the parquet flooring looks amazing! We didn't even see it before, as all the hideousness was really overshadowing what was the one good point!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

4. Before: brown brings us down!

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern Kitchen
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

Can you ever have too much brown? If this kitchen is anything to go by, the answer is a resounding YES! Beige and brown is a tricky scheme to get right and tacky tiles certainly don't help here. Nor does that weird varnished floor! Awful!

4. After: everything will be clean and clear!

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern Kitchen
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

If there's one color that you can't EVER have too much of in a kitchen it's white! It keeps everything fresh and in this case, has made a room look far larger! A slimline black counter finishes the space off with a wonderful contrast and the hanging utensils look like art!

5. Before: a confusing mess.

Remodelación Cocina y Comedor de Diario, Estudio Nicolas Pierry Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry

Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry

We don't even know where to start with this awful kitchen. The pale yellow cabinets just look dirty, the weird room divide just feels oppressive and what is with that floor? The 70s wants that back right now! What a shambles!

5. After: open-plan perfection.

Remodelación Cocina y Comedor de Diario, Estudio Nicolas Pierry Estudio Nicolas Pierry Modern Kitchen
Estudio Nicolas Pierry

Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry

Isn't this space just a phenomenal breath of fresh air, compared to what was here before? Totally open and accessible, the all-white design looks beautiful and makes way for some accent tiles easily and by bringing brushed stainless steel appliances into play as well, there is a distinctly contemporary vibe. The television is a nice way to ensure everyone enjoys being in the same room too!

5. After: the other angle.

Remodelación Cocina y Comedor de Diario, Estudio Nicolas Pierry Estudio Nicolas Pierry Modern Kitchen
Estudio Nicolas Pierry

Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry

This kitchen looks so good it deserves a look from another angle! We love the over sized spotlights and gloss white floor. Literally every part of this space feels so bright and modern now! It's hard to believe it ever looked any other way!

For a little extra kitchen inspiration, take a look at this article: 6 things you absolutely can't forget about in your kitchen!

The winning combination of concrete and wood
Which of these amazing transformations impressed you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks