5 kitchen renovations that will leave your head full of ideas

If you keep taking a look at your kitchen and think that it could do with a freshen up, we've found some renovation projects that will give you all the inspiration you need to really push yourself into making a start. We don't for a second believe that your space is as bad as any of the before pictures in this article, but even rooms that are merely a touch outdated can ruin the whole aesthetic of your home, so it's worth dealing with them! The kitchen planners that oversaw each of these projects had a clear image of what they wanted to accomplish and we think that timeless but contemporary motifs were high on the list of must-includes. The results really speak for themselves and we wouldn't be against having any of these styles in our home, so if you need a little kitchen inspiration to get you fired up for a new year revamp, read on!