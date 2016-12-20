Your browser is out-of-date.

8 ideas for making more of your tiny balcony

Plush Colours
If you are fortunate enough to have a balcony at your home, there are so many amazing things that you can do with it! If you get in the mindset that it's a whole extra room that needs decorating and assigning with a function, you'll start to realise just how much scope there is for creating a unique and valuable extra area. Interior designers are always coming up with amazing ideas for these sought after little slices of outdoor heaven and we thought we'd show you some of them today! Whether you fancy turning it into a romantic alfresco dining spot or a little zen garden, you're only limited by your own imagination, so let's get it fired up right now!

1. Cuddle up.

With some fantastic lighting, a bistro dining set and the right partner, your balcony can be transformed into a private eating spot like no other! The wooden decking here makes the whole area feel even more exclusive and well finished. How perfect would this be for a proposal location?

2. Start sun-worshipping.

If you have a south-facing balcony, you're the luckiest of the bunch, as you can grab a sun lounger and set yourself up with a wonderfully relaxing and restorative sunbathing spot! Add some palm trees and maybe even a little mini fridge and the look is complete!

3. Pick out some perfect plants.

A balcony will only ever look as beautiful as the additions that you put out there, so why not go to town with some tropical  plants? Large, spiky varieties work really well and also cover up any less than beautiful walls! What an added bonus!

4. Create a private retreat.

A busy home can often leave you without a space to call your own, so if you crave a quiet spot where you can just curl up and read or enjoy some crafts, your balcony is ripe for the claiming! Get a little sofa and some lighting out there and you're good to go!

5. Create a party area.

Think your balcony is too small to socialise on? Think again! This tiny space looks phenomenally stylish, has seating for two or three people AND has a barbecue at the ready too! The table is a genius touch here and the monochrome scheme looks so high-end!

6. Move your office out there!

If you need a home office but really can't spare any room inside your apartment, clever and innovative furniture can make your balcony the perfect spot! This railings-mounted desk looks great, functions perfectly and who wouldn't want to work outside?

7. Embrace crisp aesthetics.

Small balconies can quickly look cluttered and forgotten about, so avoid that issue by embracing a really contemporary and crisp look. Think about wall-mounted planters in perfect formation, white dining furniture and lashings of wicker! 

8. Enjoy a little zen.

Who doesn't need a little extra zen and calm in their lives? Even if your version of a garden is a simple balcony, you can still install a host of zen motifs! Some simple statues, a little water feature and pretty shingle will all contribute to a wonderful little contemplative spot!

If you have a patio, we have some ideas for you too, here: Patio ideas on a budget.

Which of these ideas really appealed to you?

