A forest hut with a surprise inside

press profile homify
vakantiehuisje, Architectenbureau Vroom Country style house
Nestled in among the trees is a gloriously cute home, but that's not all, as the interior is quite a shock! From the outside, you might be expecting rustic finishes and cozy furniture, but what you'll actually find couldn't be further from that at all! We think the interior designer in charge of transforming the inside was having a whole lot of fun by altering perceptions of what forest homes are like and we have to say that the end result is a fabulous and enviable property! If you're ready to have all your assumptions about country homes totally turned upside down, then let's get in there and take a look around!

Inconspicuous beginnings…

vakantiehuisje, Architectenbureau Vroom Country style house
Simply stunning. The classic styling of this beautifully positioned home really evokes images of snug blankets, open fires and getting back to nature, doesn't it? A pared back brick and wood construction, the house itself simply belongs here in the trees and we can't wait to see inside!

A bright interior.

vakantiehuisje, Architectenbureau Vroom Living room
Wow. That's a shock! There we were expecting exposed brick walls and roaring fires, but instead, this is a contemporary wonderland with a dazzling whitewash! Making the most of a modern open-plan layout, a small but fun kitchen adds the only accent color in the space. With vivid blue cabinets, this room feels like a gorgeous summer's day sky, which must be why looking at it makes us feel so happy!

Amazing shapes.

vakantiehuisje, Architectenbureau Vroom Kitchen
If you thought this was just a simple home with a modern interior, think again, as the surprise hits just keep on coming! Look up to the ceiling and you'll be amazed by the geometric gorgeousness that is in play! The painted wood highlights the detailing beautifully, but without being boastful and well placed lighting makes this shapely corner really sparkle!

Open-plan arrangements.

vakantiehuisje, Architectenbureau Vroom Living room
Even the furniture here is super modern and stylish! Built-in shelving magically disappears into the wall, thanks to being white and a simple sofa and footstool is all that's needed to add in some contrast! A wooden floor prevents the great swathes of white from looking or feeling too sterile and that natural rug! Be still our beating hearts!

Pared back bedroom.

vakantiehuisje, Architectenbureau Vroom Country style bedroom
What a fun, simple and calm space for guests! We can't help loving bunk beds, despite being adults, and with some simple blue curtains in place to guarantee privacy, this room feels like a natural progression from the main living space. It's lovey to see a home that is sol bold in its simplistic approach!

If you loved this home, take a look at another magical building here: The wooden house that's straight out of a fairytale.

Would you like to live in a home like this?

