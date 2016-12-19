Your browser is out-of-date.

15 gates that will impress the whole block!

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Modern Windows and Doors
The doors and gates that you choose for the front of your home really can make all the difference, so if you want your facade to stand out in a good way, we have found some amazing styles for you to consider! Getting the right blend of style and security can seem like a bit of a mission, but ask any real estate agent and they'll tell you that it's worth putting in the time, as a fabulous facade is a valuable one! If you're ready to add some extra security and sophistication to your home's entrance, let's take a look at some of the most beautiful styles out there!

1. Woven wonder!

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Garage Doors
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

This style would be amazing from the street or your garden! Talk about security and style in one!

2. Modern and traditional in one.

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Modern Windows and Doors
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

A traditional porch looks great with a modern door or gate. The contrast has a real authority about it!

3. A steely gaze.

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern Garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

If you have an eye for style and you want your neighbors to know it, custom steel doors are such a statement!

4. Authoritative deterrent.

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Modern Windows and Doors
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

Rugged stone and impenetrable steel make for a formidable but fabulous door option! 

5. Contrasting with concrete.

주택 리모델링, 해밀건축사사무소 해밀건축사사무소 Minimal style window and door
해밀건축사사무소

What a great palette of materials! Concrete, wood and black stainless steel look so striking!

6. Simple and sliding.

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Modern Windows and Doors
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

There's nothing wrong with a little external luxury and an automatic sliding door makes for such a grand entrance!

7. Arty steel.

Visual Barriers Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern Garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Visual Barriers

These artistic interpretations of standard doors and gates are so gorgeous! They're the perfect way to ensure a great view from every angle!

8. Roll up, roll up!

Portón ascendente, Elite Puertas Automaticas Elite Puertas Automaticas Modern Garage and Shed Iron/Steel Brown
Elite Puertas Automaticas

Oooh, roller doors are so cool! Making life so much easier, they are effortlessly stylish too!

9. Perfectly private.

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern Windows and Doors
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

When your home is your castle, you need doors that can take some brute force and these solid wooden ones are incredible!

10. Timeless wood.

Reforma de vivienda con etiqueta de eficiencia energética A (Gran Alacant, Santa Pola), Novodeco Novodeco Scandinavian style windows & doors
Novodeco

Less can be more, so a beautifully stained door, which contrasts with the rest of the facade, is a lovely and low-cost option!

11. Woven and white!

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Garage Doors
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

These basket weave effect doors are something else! Finished in white this time, they look so fresh and modern!

12. Impressive wood gate.

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern Windows and Doors
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

There's a reason that we always turn to wood for our doors and that's because it can work with any other material and be personalized! This sliding door is such a show-stopper!

13. Solid and sturdy.

Puerta madera Cedro Odorata. , CHD COMPANY CHD COMPANY Garages & sheds Wood
CHD COMPANY

Adding a rich tone to an otherwise neutral facade, this door really elevates the look and feel of the entire house! Wow!

14. Totally unique!

Riyadh House, arqflores / architect arqflores / architect Modern Windows and Doors
arqflores / architect

Riyadh House

If you really want to make the neighbors envious, have totally unique, custom doors made. The metalwork on these ones is spectacular!

15. Automatic and majestic.

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern Windows and Doors
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

We love doors that have been chosen to really suit a house and these black ones, complete with automatic mechanism, tie in perfectly with the dark and boxy design!

For more exterior inspiration, take a look at this article: 18 inspiring facades & garages from houses you'll love.

6 stunning kitchens in less than 130 ft²
Which of these styles really captured your heart?

