15 gates that will impress the whole block!

The doors and gates that you choose for the front of your home really can make all the difference, so if you want your facade to stand out in a good way, we have found some amazing styles for you to consider! Getting the right blend of style and security can seem like a bit of a mission, but ask any real estate agent and they'll tell you that it's worth putting in the time, as a fabulous facade is a valuable one! If you're ready to add some extra security and sophistication to your home's entrance, let's take a look at some of the most beautiful styles out there!
This style would be amazing from the street or your garden! Talk about security and style in one!
A traditional porch looks great with a modern door or gate. The contrast has a real authority about it!
If you have an eye for style and you want your neighbors to know it, custom steel doors are such a statement!
Rugged stone and impenetrable steel make for a formidable but fabulous door option!
What a great palette of materials! Concrete, wood and black stainless steel look so striking!
There's nothing wrong with a little external luxury and an automatic sliding door makes for such a grand entrance!
These artistic interpretations of standard doors and gates are so gorgeous! They're the perfect way to ensure a great view from every angle!
Oooh, roller doors are so cool! Making life so much easier, they are effortlessly stylish too!
When your home is your castle, you need doors that can take some brute force and these solid wooden ones are incredible!
Less can be more, so a beautifully stained door, which contrasts with the rest of the facade, is a lovely and low-cost option!
These basket weave effect doors are something else! Finished in white this time, they look so fresh and modern!
There's a reason that we always turn to wood for our doors and that's because it can work with any other material and be personalized! This sliding door is such a show-stopper!
Adding a rich tone to an otherwise neutral facade, this door really elevates the look and feel of the entire house! Wow!
If you really want to make the neighbors envious, have totally unique, custom doors made. The metalwork on these ones is spectacular!
We love doors that have been chosen to really suit a house and these black ones, complete with automatic mechanism, tie in perfectly with the dark and boxy design!
For more exterior inspiration, take a look at this article: 18 inspiring facades & garages from houses you'll love.