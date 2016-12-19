Your browser is out-of-date.

7 tips for maintaining a tidy house

​Modern en monumentaal wonen aan de gracht, Sigrid van Kleef & René van der Leest - Studio Ruim Sigrid van Kleef & René van der Leest - Studio Ruim Modern Living Room
Do you ever walk around other people's homes and wonder how they keep them so clean, tidy and meticulous? We know we do, as there never feels like enough hours in the day for cleaning, but we think that we've found some fantastic time-savvy tips for you today! Professional cleaners make cleaning a home look so simple, but at the end of a long working week, we think that some easy and quick tips are exactly what you need for making your home look neat and tidy, without putting in too much effort. Are you ready to cheat your way to a better home? Then let's begin!

1. Embrace minimalism.

​Modern en monumentaal wonen aan de gracht, Sigrid van Kleef & René van der Leest - Studio Ruim Sigrid van Kleef & René van der Leest - Studio Ruim Modern Living Room
If you want your home to look less cluttered, actually have fewer belongings! This is a great excuse for finally having that big clear out that you've been meaning to have for months! If it serves no function and simply collects dust, get rid of it and see how much tidier your home looks instantly!

2. Employ the help of leafy friends.

Lifestyle picture - Hands of Time Wisse Trooster - qoowl Living room
Did you know that having house plants actually makes your home look neater? Well it does! Not only that, you'll naturally find that you want to keep them on display, which will make tidying around them become second nature! We think they are perfect in hallways and living rooms!

3. Choose great lighting.

Woonschip Panta Rhei, Roel Bosch architecten Roel Bosch architecten Modern Living Room
The brighter your lighting, the more your home will feel fresh and orderly. There is another bonus to this tip, as you'll not be able to simply ignore piles of mess and clutter, so you'll probably just tidy a lot more! Daylight imitation bulbs are a great choice, as they'll make your home feel airy too.

4. Invest in adequate storage.

NX902 Polariswit mat glas, Eiland de Wild Keukens Eiland de Wild Keukens Modern Kitchen
We shouldn't have to tell you that storage is the key to a tidy home, but just in case you don't have enough, invest in more now! We like hidden storage, as it maintains a sleek look and can hide away untold amounts of clutter that you can't face dealing with yet. Just don't let guests go poking around or the jig will be up!

5. Stash toys in crates and baskets.

Skandynawskie inspiracje w Tarnowie, JedyneTakieWnętrza JedyneTakieWnętrza Nursery/kid’s room
Kids naturally make a lot of mess, but you can make things a little less chaotic by having special storage crates and baskets for beloved toys. Encourage your children to put things away when they are done with them and they will quickly get in the habit of helping you to keep the home looking less messy!

6. Look after your shoes.

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London, HollandGreen HollandGreen Modern Dressing Room
Shoes take up SO much room! All you need is a couple of pairs to be left out and suddenly they turn into a huge pile, with mud everywhere and your home ends up looking like a discount footwear store! Find a spot in your home that will house all your shoes and you'll find that everything looks a lot tidier and neater. Sneaky shoe storage in hallways are a great idea!

7. Source smart furniture.

H' House, Wiel Arets Architects Wiel Arets Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Smart furniture is such a modern innovation and we love it! This staircase is a perfect example, as it's a necessary home addition, but doubles up as extra storage too. You won't need to sacrifice any extra floor space, but you'll be able to stash clutter out of sight. So clever!

For a little extra storage inspiration, take a look at this article: 8 storage ideas to make a small room livable again.

A miraculous transformation of a dull house!
Which of these tricks are you keen to try?

