A miraculous transformation of a dull house!

Today, we are going to show you the transformation of a home that time clearly forgot into a modern marvel and we just know that if you are languishing in an old fashioned house that is making you unsure of where to begin, you'll find all the inspiration you need to make a start, right here! To say that the decor here was awful would be a generous understatement, but it's amazing what a talented interior designer with a modern vision can accomplish. We seriously take out hats off to the professional that masterminded this renovation, as the end result is totally unrecognizable. Let's take a look!
We are struggling to find the right words to describe this room, so we think we might just go with atrocious! The split-level floor looks so old fashioned and then there are the colors being used. The wood is way too dark, the patterned red carpet is a nightmare and good grief… just look at those curtains! Literally nothing about this space works!
Now this is a living room full of promise! The split level flooring has been rectified and wonderfully renewed with pale wood and just look at how lovely the balcony here is! We never noticed it before, thanks to those tragic curtains that have, thankfully, been removed. The ceiling lighting is an absolute triumph too, with edge illumination and soft spotlights keeping everything sleek and modern. We had no idea that this space could look so chic!
We honestly can't tell what this area is meant to be! Is it supposed to be somewhere to sit and watch television in comfort? If that is the case, it has failed miserably and looks to have become a dumping ground for awful furniture and a dated fireplace! What's with all the weird walls too? How confusing!
This is a far more usable area now and makes so much more sense than how it used to look! A built-in television and storage unit looks great and helps to smooth and level everything out and is that a new, inset wood burner? What a great way to keep functionality, but with a modern twist! The muted tones everywhere really help to make this apartment feel more cohesive and thought out too!
You don't have to totally negate your more unique ideas when renovating an outdated home, as this bamboo installation shows! We love how this offers a non-opaque method for dividing a room and it looks so tonally perfect with the wooden floor too!
Wow! What a great use of a relatively small space! Using a galley-style layout has really maximized the storage and counter potential here and by sticking to white gloss cabinets, the room looks light and bright too. The contrast with the wooden floor looks beautiful and striking and for an extra splash of color, apple green walls really look amazing! All that under-cabinet lighting will certainly come in handy too!
It seems that green is a much-loved color in this apartment and we are really seeing why! The wet room installation here feels fresh and fun, with small mosaic tiles striving to make the room feel much bigger. It would have been so easy to go with all-white everything in here, but we are really enjoying the bold use of color, as it makes a functional space a lot more interesting!
