A miraculous transformation of a dull house!

It seems that green is a much-loved color in this apartment and we are really seeing why! The wet room installation here feels fresh and fun, with small mosaic tiles striving to make the room feel much bigger. It would have been so easy to go with all-white everything in here, but we are really enjoying the bold use of color, as it makes a functional space a lot more interesting!

For another fantastic transformation, take a look at this article: Renovation: a Fifties-style house made fashionable.