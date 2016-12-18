Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

An amazing villa that you'd love to own!

press profile homify press profile homify
Moradia em Caldas da Rainha, SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos Modern Houses
Loading admin actions …

Hold the phone guys, as we have found an absolutely amazing home to show you today! If you ever thought that one-story homes were always a bit old fashioned or outdated, think again, as this project is as fresh, modern and luxurious as they come! With graceful sweeping lines and beautiful curves in place, the architect in charge of creating this home seriously knew a thing or two about contemporary cool and we want to show you every inch of it! Just wait until you see the materials that have been used and the oh so special swimming pool in the back garden too!

Organic lines.

Moradia em Caldas da Rainha, SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos Modern Houses
SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos

SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos
SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos
SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos

Wow! Did we or did we not tell you that this house is amazing? Built from beautiful sandstone-colored bricks, the graceful way that it simply sweeps around the plot of land is incredible and with so many windows in place, you just know that it is a glorious sun trap on the inside! We love how the different levels have been accounted for by the stone plinths and wraparound white structure and there's even a car port!

The perfect pool.

Moradia em Caldas da Rainha, SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos Modern Houses
SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos

SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos
SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos
SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos

We certainly wouldn't mind waking up in this house every morning and enjoying a dip in the pool, would you? Simple in design, it fits perfectly with the almost space-age feel of the house itself and with a suspended deck joining it to the house, it's ready to use all year round! 

A balcony brimming with potential.

Moradia em Caldas da Rainha, SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos Modern Houses
SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos

SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos
SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos
SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos

Walk around to the rear of the house and you'll find this lovely balcony that takes full advantage of the raised section and by finishing the safety rails in glass, there is no breaking of the view! There for function but aesthetically gorgeous too, this slim walkway really adds another dimension to the home!

Fabulous garden additions.

Moradia em Caldas da Rainha, SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos Modern Houses
SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos

SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos
SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos
SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos

We told you that the materials used throughout this project are lovely and here is a snapshot that really emphasizes the point! A slate wall meets crisp white render and natural wood with a gentle cohesion that makes everything look perfectly paces and what could be nicer than a pergola-style roof over an outdoor dining area? Wow!

A crisp interior.

Moradia em Caldas da Rainha, SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos Modern Living Room
SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos

SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos
SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos
SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos

What we really love about this interior is that it is a perfect mirror of the outside. Bright white walls and natural stone work hand-in-hand to create a welcoming space that feels modern, yet cozy and the inset fire really finishes the room off with some contemporary flair. With that pool and dining area outside though, we have to wonder how much time is actually spent indoors!

As the night draws in.

Moradia em Caldas da Rainha, SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos Modern Houses
SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos

SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos
SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos
SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos

While this house was eye-catching during daylight hours, as night, it really comes alive! Full of impact, these up lighters make the most of the rugged, rustic stonework on the facade, while softer spotlights offer deck lighting that feels cozy and beautiful. The pool adds yet more fabulous illumination and wit the front door being slap bang in the middle of the boomerang-like building, you have no choice but to admire it!

For more lovely home inspiration, take a look at this article: The cozy container home that will surprise you.

1300 ft² prefab house: a country house that's eco friendly, economical and trendy
Did you love the unusual look of this house?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks