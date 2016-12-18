An amazing villa that you'd love to own!

Hold the phone guys, as we have found an absolutely amazing home to show you today! If you ever thought that one-story homes were always a bit old fashioned or outdated, think again, as this project is as fresh, modern and luxurious as they come! With graceful sweeping lines and beautiful curves in place, the architect in charge of creating this home seriously knew a thing or two about contemporary cool and we want to show you every inch of it! Just wait until you see the materials that have been used and the oh so special swimming pool in the back garden too!
Wow! Did we or did we not tell you that this house is amazing? Built from beautiful sandstone-colored bricks, the graceful way that it simply sweeps around the plot of land is incredible and with so many windows in place, you just know that it is a glorious sun trap on the inside! We love how the different levels have been accounted for by the stone plinths and wraparound white structure and there's even a car port!
We certainly wouldn't mind waking up in this house every morning and enjoying a dip in the pool, would you? Simple in design, it fits perfectly with the almost space-age feel of the house itself and with a suspended deck joining it to the house, it's ready to use all year round!
Walk around to the rear of the house and you'll find this lovely balcony that takes full advantage of the raised section and by finishing the safety rails in glass, there is no breaking of the view! There for function but aesthetically gorgeous too, this slim walkway really adds another dimension to the home!
We told you that the materials used throughout this project are lovely and here is a snapshot that really emphasizes the point! A slate wall meets crisp white render and natural wood with a gentle cohesion that makes everything look perfectly paces and what could be nicer than a pergola-style roof over an outdoor dining area? Wow!
What we really love about this interior is that it is a perfect mirror of the outside. Bright white walls and natural stone work hand-in-hand to create a welcoming space that feels modern, yet cozy and the inset fire really finishes the room off with some contemporary flair. With that pool and dining area outside though, we have to wonder how much time is actually spent indoors!
While this house was eye-catching during daylight hours, as night, it really comes alive! Full of impact, these up lighters make the most of the rugged, rustic stonework on the facade, while softer spotlights offer deck lighting that feels cozy and beautiful. The pool adds yet more fabulous illumination and wit the front door being slap bang in the middle of the boomerang-like building, you have no choice but to admire it!
