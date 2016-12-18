An amazing villa that you'd love to own!

While this house was eye-catching during daylight hours, as night, it really comes alive! Full of impact, these up lighters make the most of the rugged, rustic stonework on the facade, while softer spotlights offer deck lighting that feels cozy and beautiful. The pool adds yet more fabulous illumination and wit the front door being slap bang in the middle of the boomerang-like building, you have no choice but to admire it!

