Home decor: 7 entrance ideas to copy in your home!

A great home entrance can make all the difference between a drab welcome home and a dazzling introduction to your own fabulous taste, so don't you want to make a lot more of it? Interior designers know the value of a wonderful foyer and just in case you have been looking at your own and feeling that it falls a tad flat, we've found 7 amazing examples that unlock the secrets to a dramatic, vibrant space. Come with us now as we take a closer look at these great ideas for you to adapt to your home. Let us know if any has inspired you to change your home entrance. Shall we?
If you like to keep things simple yet with impact, a chic and understated hallway is for you! Think over sized mirrors, stunning floors and plenty of glossy materials, but all in a neutral palette.This gray and white example really hits all the right notes!
Pale, calm colors work well in hallways as they ease you into an interior and with simple, pared back furniture too, the look really works. We love this hallway, with gray walls, natural wood and an almost industrial table offering all the style and practicality that you could want!
A great floor is all you need for a fantastic hallway and with the popularity of heritage-style tiles on the up, you might find that they would be perfect for your home! Keep furniture simple to really show off the bold patterns.
Never forget that a hallway is a practical and heavy traffic area that could always use more storage! Coats and shoes can quickly clutter up a pretty space, but some sneaky under-stairs storage could solve that problem easily!
A hallway should have a warm and welcoming feel to it, so how about concentrating on your entrance lighting to make a big impact? Choose warmer bulbs and statement light fixtures for a really special welcome home every day.
You don't have to go plain with your hallway, so if you love a little bit of unapologetic luxury in your life, go to town! Marble floors, expressive art and really out there lighting will certainly make an amazing first impression as you walk in!
For a hallway scheme that will never age, try some monochrome! White walls keep the space feeling large and bright, while black accents will add a touch of sophistication like no other color. A black front door, painted on the inside is a fantastic place to start!
