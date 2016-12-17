1300 ft² prefab house: a country house that's eco friendly, economical and trendy

We love beautiful houses, but we are also keen to find bargains where we can, so when a combination of the two is possible, we want to know more about it! Today's prefabricated project is a wonderfully modest yet stunning family home, filled with charm, character and modern touches and despite the relatively small dimensions, it feels large and spacious, thanks to clever interior design choices. The architects in charge of this build clearly had a great eye for making small homes beautiful and there has been no corner-cutting in terms of fit and finish, so if you want to see just how luxurious living small can be, come with us now for a closer look.
Moving in closer to the house, you can start to get a feel for just how contemporary the styling is. Anthracite gray window frames replace more standard white alternatives and with matching gutters and a dark slate-colored roof, the palette here is exceptionally cohesive. We really love this micro-gardening approach too!
Don't be fooled by the seemingly simple exterior here, as great things come in small and prefabricated packages! The view from the back garden, this shot really shows how lovely a simple monochrome color scheme can be as an exterior choice and just look at the sunbathing deck! Delightful!
If you thought the rear was amazing, just take a look at how this house looks from the street! Utterly picture perfect, it is neat, compact and cute as a button, while also exuding a naturally welcoming feel. Set on a sleek tiled terrace, it really stands out and the little touches of greenery soften the whole facade just enough!
We just knew that this home would be finished elegantly on the inside and this hallway proves the point perfectly! Bright white walls, dazzling lighting and chic furniture all create a space that can only be admired! Open tread stairs really compound the contemporary scheme too! Amazing!
It's not the biggest living room that we've ever seen but it is one of the most chic! A subtle feature wall is enough to add some exciting design touches, while white neighboring walls and pale floor tiles sink back into the background as a perfect neutral basis for some fabulous furniture. The decision to choose a large and dark sofa was bold, but it really worked and offers some contrast and luxury. The wall-mounted television makes sure that nothing has been left as an after thought too!
You must know by now how much we love an open-plan kitchen and dining room and this one is definitely making our top 10! Wood and white work wonderfully well together and help to create a fresh yet warm space where we imagine a busy family all coming together to socialize and enjoy some food. That light fixture is something else!
Lots of people skimp on the bathroom, as they've focused on all of the communal areas but that's not the case here! High-end fixtures make this space seem just as luxurious as the rest of the house and with amazing extra touches, such as the back lit mirror, wall-mounted large sink and pretty plants, this is a room we would happily wile a few hours away in!
