An apartment transformation you have to see to believe!

Taking an old fashioned, dark and generally unloved apartment and turning it into something modern, fresh and amazing can seem like witchcraft, but really, it's a walk in the park for a talented interior designer. With that in mind, the project we are showing you today must have been curated by one of the best, as the finished home is utterly delightful! This apartment has been dragged into the 21st century with a real aplomb and we think you'll agree that the improvement is magical. Offering all the inspiration you could ever need for tackling an outdated property, we can't wait to show you around, so let's get started!
What a busy and badly laid out nightmare this kitchen is! The room is far too dark to have so many stained wood cabinets in it and they themselves look outdated next to the modern granite worktop. A dining table in the middle of the room is a real space-drainer too!
Wow! This is a kitchen and a half! Having opened up the space to now stretch out into a separate dining area, there is a far more airy feel to the room and the palette of soft grays and white really works to capture a modern aesthetic! White cabinets keep everything on track too, without any stained wood in sight!
We like a cozy living room, but this one takes the biscuit! With far too much furniture crammed in here, mottled walls, naff pictures and lighting that, at best, could be described as being a bit dim, this is not the relaxing communal space you'd want to relax in at the end of a busy day.
Talk about getting your lighting on point! Spotlights, ceiling edge illumination and natural light are all working incredibly well here and makes for such a show-stopping space! A pale wood floor, simple furniture and built-in storage all keep the room feeling uncluttered, cozy and calm. The wall-mounted television is a total home run too, in terms of contemporary motifs!
Yikes! This is most definitely what we think of when we picture luxurious master bedrooms! Dark, bare and with totally mismatched furniture, the ambiance here is utterly awful. You'd probably get to sleep quickly though, just so you didn't have to look at the room anymore!
Well this is far more like it! Table lamps were a simple yet effective addition, which help to create a softer feel and the neutral walls add in a little classic styling, with a warm tone. Having matching furniture has improved things exponentially and that bed! A luxurious frame, topped off with a feature wall and an overhead lighting feature just looks incredible!
What a cold and uninviting room this is! Old fashioned suite items date the room instantly, but it's those chilly tiles and the tacky storage locker that really compounds the unfriendly vibe! You certainly wouldn't want to spend a lot of time in here, would you?
YES! A sleek white vanity unit looks beautiful here and against the soft blue of the walls, looks fresh and stylish. The backlit mirror definitely adds a touch of glamour and the general tidiness of the room really helps to capture a far more modern aesthetic. Delightful!
If you loved seeing this transformation, take a look at this article next: Renovation: a Fifties-style house made fashionable.