Your first home: apartment bliss!

If you've ever dreamed of owning your first home or apartment, then you will want to look at this design. Plenty of personality and charm, this apartment makes it all possible. You don't need to make a whole load of effort, nor do you need to spend a fortune in making your first home into a little slice of personal heaven, just check out the simplicity and beauty of this design.
Come over to enjoy and admire this blissful apartment!
We will start our tour of this modern apartment by showing you some of the decor methods that the interior designers have employed to make the ambiance stylish, simple and detailed. The apartment is furnished in plenty of earthy colors such as wood, white, and olive green. This gives it a certain charm because it appears clean and welcoming immediately. A few memorable pieces scattered throughout, make it a wonderful example of what a fresh new home can look like.
You'll find that the basic material in the design here is wood, which is of a light color and nature. It was used by the designer for the floors and the barrier which vertically separates the hallway from the dining room. Visually warm and welcoming, the wood gives the apartment a natural uninhibited character.
Decorative pieces speak for themselves and such is the case with this fabulous sofa and stylish rug. Olive green hues pepper the home and we can see that just a few decorative touches, such as the cushion, make a whole lot of difference to the whole room. Simple designs, subtle colors, and thoughtfully selected pieces are all you need.
Choosing very simple wallpaper as a backdrop for the TV has added a lot of personality to the living room walls. A simple dining table gives the appearance of a relaxed and innovative design which makes the whole room appear modern and nuanced.
The kitchen comes in a pristine white; with shiny floors and walls made of white ceramic tiles. In addition to the wooden dining table and two plastic chairs, the design is very practical and easy to achieve.
The interior designers chose to add a few decorative pieces for the kitchen and we can see that the most beautiful contrast is in fact black and white geometric shapes. Classic designs never fail!
White is the dominant color in this simple yet modern bathroom. Plenty of space for the beauty routine, the glass is also easy to clean, giving the whole room the appearance of transparency and space.
