7 unforgivable bathrooms

We apologize in advance, but the bathrooms that we are going to show you today are utterly horrendous! They will serve a purpose though, as they'll certainly make you aware of what you shouldn't do when you tackle a revamp project! You might even have a bathroom that looks like one of these and this article might be the final push that you need to get in touch with a bathroom designer! So let's all take a deep breath and dive into some of the most depressing and underwhelming bathroom spaces that we've ever seen!
What a hideous bathroom! Floor, ceiling and wall tiles, all in dark colors, have made light work of making this space look small, dank and dirty! Add in some old fashioned suite items and the look is complete! Avoid this by sticking with lighter colors and contemporary sinks!
Wow! Talk about every claustrophobic's nightmare bathroom! Small already, the brown tiles have really worked some magic to make it feel even tinier and that shower looks like a deathtrap! We'd knock a wall out here and make the space bigger and add in lots of white!
There was obviously an attempt to make this a fashionable, light room, but it all fell really flat and the mosaic tiles are a bit overkill too! We'd go for a statement wall color in here and a plan bath surround. Urgh, we'd ditch that shower curtain too and add a glass screen!
Just wow. This bathroom sure is a product of its time and not in a good way! The red floor and wall hooks juts add insult to an already grievous injury, of our eyes! We think a far simpler approach would work here, with white tiles a calm wall color and a better floor!
Avocado bathroom suites never did and never will look good and really, there is no excuse for them. Add some overly patterned wall tiles into the mix and varnished cork floor tiles and you have a 70s nightmare! We'd probably turn this into a shower room, given the dimensions and keep the colors classic. Maybe a monochrome scheme would work!
Would you use this bathroom? We know we probably wouldn't bother, as it looks utterly depressing! Grubby and mismatched, this is hideous! We bet a rustic theme would work well here, complete with a freestanding tub! Let's face it; nothing could look worse than it already does!
We really saved the worst until last here, as this dress is nothing short of nightmarish! That sink unit looks institutional and the weird toilet gives us the creeps! We think a contemporary wall-mounted toilet and matching sink, with a wooden vanity would be so much better here!
