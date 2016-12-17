Your browser is out-of-date.

7 unforgivable bathrooms

Maison de ville à BISCHHEIM
We apologize in advance, but the bathrooms that we are going to show you today are utterly horrendous! They will serve a purpose though, as they'll certainly make you aware of what you shouldn't do when you tackle a revamp project! You might even have a bathroom that looks like one of these and this article might be the final push that you need to get in touch with a bathroom designer! So let's all take a deep breath and dive into some of the most depressing and underwhelming bathroom spaces that we've ever seen!

1. Good god!

What a hideous bathroom! Floor, ceiling and wall tiles, all in dark colors, have made light work of making this space look small, dank and dirty! Add in some old fashioned suite items and the look is complete! Avoid this by sticking with lighter colors and contemporary sinks!

2. Give us air!

Wow! Talk about every claustrophobic's nightmare bathroom! Small already, the brown tiles have really worked some magic to make it feel even tinier and that shower looks like a deathtrap! We'd knock a wall out here and make the space bigger and add in lots of white!

3. Inoffensive but boring.

There was obviously an attempt to make this a fashionable, light room, but it all fell really flat and the mosaic tiles are a bit overkill too! We'd go for a statement wall color in here and a plan bath surround. Urgh, we'd ditch that shower curtain too and add a glass screen!

4. The 80s wants its bathroom back!

Just wow. This bathroom sure is a product of its time and not in a good way! The red floor and wall hooks juts add insult to an already grievous injury, of our eyes! We think a far simpler approach would work here, with white tiles a calm wall color and a better floor!

5. Avoca-NO!

Avocado bathroom suites never did and never will look good and really, there is no excuse for them. Add some overly patterned wall tiles into the mix and varnished cork floor tiles and you have a 70s nightmare! We'd probably turn this into a shower room, given the dimensions and keep the colors classic. Maybe a monochrome scheme would work!

6. Is it even functional?

Would you use this bathroom? We know we probably wouldn't bother, as it looks utterly depressing! Grubby and mismatched, this is hideous! We bet a rustic theme would work well here, complete with a freestanding tub! Let's face it; nothing could look worse than it already does!

7. The ugliest of all!

We really saved the worst until last here, as this dress is nothing short of nightmarish! That sink unit looks institutional and the weird toilet gives us the creeps! We think a contemporary wall-mounted toilet and matching sink, with a wooden vanity would be so much better here!

If you want to shake off the hideous images we've just shown you, take a look at this article: 16 bathrooms with modern and fabulous showers!

Did these horrify you?

No, Thanks