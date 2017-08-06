Your browser is out-of-date.

Risks to health: 20 silly mistakes that makes your home unhealthy!

Huddleston Road, Sam Tisdall Architects LLP Sam Tisdall Architects LLP Modern Bathroom
We had no idea that so many of the things that we do are creating an unhealthy environment in our homes, but now that we do, we have some serious changes to make! We want to give you the opportunity to make the same changes too, so you live long, happy and healthy lives, so we've pulled together the top 20 errors that lots of us are making right now! We think professional cleaners will be cringing at how uninformed we've been but that's all going to change right now!

1. Not turning on your extractor.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Your kitchen will fill with steam and moisture that can turn into mold, so switch it on!

2. Not having a good filter in your vacuum cleaner.

London Fog Crown Floors Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Crown Floors

London Fog

Crown Floors
Crown Floors
Crown Floors

Don't just stick with the one it came with, upgrade for better, deeper cleaning and more dust retrieval.  

3. Not changing that vacuum filter enough!

homify Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Silk
homify

homify
homify
homify

While you're buying your new vacuum cleaner filters, get a few spares in, so you can change them every six months. Mark the date on a calendar and you won't forget!

4. Ignoring air-conditioning filters.

Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects Specht Architects Living room
Specht Architects

Cliff Dwelling

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Anything with a filter needs maintenance, so make sure you clean out your air-con filters or you might just be circulating dirt!

5. Forgetting to ventilate the bathroom.

Chiswick, Hounslow W4, London | House extension GOAStudio | London residential architecture Modern Bathroom
GOAStudio | London residential architecture

Chiswick, Hounslow W4, London | House extension

GOAStudio | London residential architecture
GOAStudio | London residential architecture
GOAStudio | London residential architecture

Steam creates damp, which turns into mold, but you can easily prevent this by cracking your bathroom window before you use hot water!

6. Not clearing your gutters.

Cedarwood, Tye Architects Tye Architects Eclectic style houses
Tye Architects

Cedarwood

Tye Architects
Tye Architects
Tye Architects

A build up of debris will result in a drain blockage and things get very nasty and smelly from there!

7. Tissues in the bedroom.

Photography for Kingshall Estates / Vastu Interiors - House in Northwood, London, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Modern Bedroom
Adelina Iliev Photography

Photography for Kingshall Estates / Vastu Interiors—House in Northwood, London

Adelina Iliev Photography
Adelina Iliev Photography
Adelina Iliev Photography

Facial tissues release so much dust that it's impossible to get it all! Try to minimize this by using moist wipes instead.

8. An overload of textiles in all rooms.

onloom Homestories, onloom GmbH onloom GmbH Modern Living Room
onloom GmbH

onloom GmbH
onloom GmbH
onloom GmbH

Any fabric items naturally attract and retain dust, so minimize the risk by not having too many blankets and cushions, or air them out regularly. 

9. Planting allergen-inducing plants in your garden.

woodland plants Fenton Roberts Garden Design Garden Plants & flowers
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

woodland plants

Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Hay fever can strike when you least expect it and even if you've never had it before, so look for low-pollen blooms.

10. Ignoring rogue odors.

Kenny&Mason Bathrooms, Kenny&Mason Kenny&Mason BathroomBathtubs & showers
Kenny&amp;Mason

Kenny&Mason
Kenny&amp;Mason
Kenny&Mason

Don't sniff the air and detect a strange new odor somewhere but shrug it off. It could be a warning of mildew or something more serious. Locate the source!

11. Not cleaning your office enough.

Inspiration, Korbo Korbo Modern Study Room and Home Office
Korbo

Inspiration

Korbo
Korbo
Korbo

Your office is full of dirt and grime, so shake out your keyboard, wipe the keys and vacuum your desk every week. And don't forget to disinfect you keyboard and mouse from time to time. 

12. Storing shoes in furniture.

Split - flexibles Regalsystem für jede Lebenslage, Neuvonfrisch - Möbel und Accessoires Neuvonfrisch - Möbel und Accessoires Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage Wood
Neuvonfrisch—Möbel und Accessoires

Neuvonfrisch - Möbel und Accessoires
Neuvonfrisch—Möbel und Accessoires
Neuvonfrisch - Möbel und Accessoires

If you step in something unpleasant without realizing and you pop your shoes in a cabinet, you'll spread it everywhere! Even wet shoes are a hazard as the moisture will warp furniture.

13. Letting your bins overflow.

Pull out waste bins Urban Myth KitchenStorage
Urban Myth

Pull out waste bins

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

We know you want to get as much in your bin bags as possible, but don't let stale food stay in the house for more than a couple of days. 

14. Having too many plants.

Lungsod Collection, bococo bococo Living roomAccessories & decoration
bococo

Lungsod Collection

bococo
bococo
bococo

A few plants are great, as they look good and help purify your air but too many can actually encourage mold growth, so be cautious!

15. Letting your pets sleep in bed with you.

Dog Sofa - Sandringham small in Natural Italian Leather Scott's of london KitchenTables & chairs Leather dog bed
Scott&#39;s of london

Dog Sofa—Sandringham small in Natural Italian Leather

Scott's of london
Scott&#39;s of london
Scott's of london

It might seem like a good idea, but having pets in your bed will mean you get hair everywhere and any ticks or fleas they have could bite you in the behind, literally!

16. Keeping the thermostat too high.

The Nook, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Modern Living Room
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

The Nook

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

High temperatures encourage mold spores to grow, so keep it low!

17. Trying to hang wallpaper in your bathroom.

Huddleston Road, Sam Tisdall Architects LLP Sam Tisdall Architects LLP Modern Bathroom
Sam Tisdall Architects LLP

Huddleston Road

Sam Tisdall Architects LLP
Sam Tisdall Architects LLP
Sam Tisdall Architects LLP

Even special wet room wallpapers are a bad idea, as they get damp and soggy. Stick to tiles!

18. Buying bed textiles that can't easily be washed.

Parkside II, JHR Interiors JHR Interiors BedroomAccessories & decoration
JHR Interiors

Parkside II

JHR Interiors
JHR Interiors
JHR Interiors

Try to stick with pillows and blankets that you can pop in the washing machine, or they'll get grubby and smelly!

19. Leaving damp towels in the bathroom.

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark homify Scandinavian style bathroom
homify

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark

homify
homify
homify

Damp towels are a breeding ground for mold, so always get a wet one straight on a radiator to totally dry out and wash them once a week.

20. Going without safety equipment when gardening.

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

You don't want to end up with thorns under your fingernails or dirt all over you, so always wear proper gardening clothing and gloves.

To overcome even more mistakes you might be making in your home, take a look at this article: 7 lighting mistakes you're probably making.

Are you guilty of any of these mistakes?

