Risks to health: 20 silly mistakes that makes your home unhealthy!

Your kitchen will fill with steam and moisture that can turn into mold, so switch it on!
Don't just stick with the one it came with, upgrade for better, deeper cleaning and more dust retrieval.
While you're buying your new vacuum cleaner filters, get a few spares in, so you can change them every six months. Mark the date on a calendar and you won't forget!
Anything with a filter needs maintenance, so make sure you clean out your air-con filters or you might just be circulating dirt!
Steam creates damp, which turns into mold, but you can easily prevent this by cracking your bathroom window before you use hot water!
A build up of debris will result in a drain blockage and things get very nasty and smelly from there!
Facial tissues release so much dust that it's impossible to get it all! Try to minimize this by using moist wipes instead.
Any fabric items naturally attract and retain dust, so minimize the risk by not having too many blankets and cushions, or air them out regularly.
Hay fever can strike when you least expect it and even if you've never had it before, so look for low-pollen blooms.
Don't sniff the air and detect a strange new odor somewhere but shrug it off. It could be a warning of mildew or something more serious. Locate the source!
Your office is full of dirt and grime, so shake out your keyboard, wipe the keys and vacuum your desk every week. And don't forget to disinfect you keyboard and mouse from time to time.
If you step in something unpleasant without realizing and you pop your shoes in a cabinet, you'll spread it everywhere! Even wet shoes are a hazard as the moisture will warp furniture.
We know you want to get as much in your bin bags as possible, but don't let stale food stay in the house for more than a couple of days.
A few plants are great, as they look good and help purify your air but too many can actually encourage mold growth, so be cautious!
It might seem like a good idea, but having pets in your bed will mean you get hair everywhere and any ticks or fleas they have could bite you in the behind, literally!
High temperatures encourage mold spores to grow, so keep it low!
Even special wet room wallpapers are a bad idea, as they get damp and soggy. Stick to tiles!
Try to stick with pillows and blankets that you can pop in the washing machine, or they'll get grubby and smelly!
Damp towels are a breeding ground for mold, so always get a wet one straight on a radiator to totally dry out and wash them once a week.
You don't want to end up with thorns under your fingernails or dirt all over you, so always wear proper gardening clothing and gloves.
