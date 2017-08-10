Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Home decoration: 17 common organizational fails

press profile homify press profile homify
Sustainable Barn Conversion, Hart Design and Construction Hart Design and Construction Living room
Loading admin actions …

We feel a little embarrassed you know. We were thinking that we had home organization absolutely nailed and as it turns out, we've been doing some things very wrong! We don't want you to continue on in ignorance, so we have pulled together 17 fails that we suspect we have ALL fallen foul of! It's alright for interior designers, as they know all the tricks of the trade, but for us laymen, we need all the info we can get, so if you want to get the lowdown on the no-nos of home organization, read on and stop making those mistakes! Ooh, what a great New Year's resolution!

1. Ignoring friends' advice.

Bathroom homify Industrial style bathroom
homify

Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

We all have that one friend who is brutally honest and ruthless and that's who you need to have over before you start a big home audit session! They'll have no qualms in telling you which clothes you can stand to lose or what looks naff in your home!

2. Hiding things in a closet.

Aanbouw en interieurplan woning , Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving

Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving
Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving
Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving

It seems like a good idea, but hiding your mess and clutter away in a cupboard only moves it, it doesn't deal with it. Plus, if you're hiding it away, how much do you really need to keep it?

3. Thinking neat piles are tidy.

Venus Boardroom/Dining Table SOAP designs Modern Dining Room
SOAP designs

Venus Boardroom/Dining Table

SOAP designs
SOAP designs
SOAP designs

NO! Just because you pile up a load of stuff into one neat pile, it doesn't mean that you have sorted it! We are SO guilty of this fail and even move our piles around the house in a bid to forget about them. Sit down at the kitchen table and just go through it all!

4. Hoarding grocery bags.

Condo on Washington Park , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Kitchen
Studio Design LLC

Condo on Washington Park

Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC

Nobody always remembers to take shopping bags to the grocery store, but when you have to get more and bring them home, try to either find a new use for them or pop them in your recycling bin. Having a huge cupboard full of bags is hardly a good use of space!

5. Copying your partner.

Interiors, Adam Carter Photo Adam Carter Photo Classic style bedroom
Adam Carter Photo

Interiors

Adam Carter Photo
Adam Carter Photo
Adam Carter Photo

Organization techniques that work for your partner won't necessarily mean that they work for you, so don't just blindly copy and think you are being really tidy! Actually figure out how you like to order your belongings and stick to that.

6. Buying too many boxes.

Carlo Berlin Architektur & Interior Design, Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify Study/office
Pamela Kilcoyne—Homify

Carlo Berlin Architektur & Interior Design

Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify
Pamela Kilcoyne—Homify
Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify

Boxes are a neat way to store things, right? Not in mass they aren't! Great swathes of storage boxes will look as untidy and out of place as clutter, so don't buy any until you absolutely know that you need and have a spot for them.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Having a 'junk' room.

CONTEMPORARY GLASS STAIRCASE IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

CONTEMPORARY GLASS STAIRCASE

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

As soon as you bless a room with the auspicious title of 'junk room', you are condemning yourself to fail! Whenever you spot something out of place, in it goes and bulky items get stowed straight in there too. It's a recipe for disaster, as one day, the door won't shut and you'll need to trawl through it all anyway!

8. Impulse-buying gadgets.

Choice, Ideia1 Arquitetura Ideia1 Arquitetura Modern Kitchen
Ideia1 Arquitetura

Ideia1 Arquitetura
Ideia1 Arquitetura
Ideia1 Arquitetura

If you can't trust yourself to not buy gadgets that you don't need but sound or look cool, start taking cash to the shops and leave your credit cards at home! How many of us have bread-makers and pasta machines languishing in our cupboards?

9. Not uncluttering when you move.

Living Room Hart Design and Construction Living room
Hart Design and Construction

Living Room

Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction

Moving house is a chore, we all know that, but it's also a great opportunity for sorting through your belongings and having a really good clear out! Audit absolutely everything and have boxes for 'bin', 'donate' and 'store', that way you can have a cull and enjoy the process.

10. Blitzing the cleaning in one day.

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Having a big clean, once a week, will take far more effort than simply tidying and cleaning a little every day! Why waste a whole day off doing chores when you can simply do a little, often and break up the monotony?

11. Thinking you have no time to clean.

Bathroom In:Style Direct Minimalist style bathroom
In:Style Direct

Bathroom

In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

Everybody has time to clean! We always use this excuse too, but we all know it's a load of rubbish! Maybe if we were all a bit tidier to start with, the cleaning wouldn't require so much of our spare time? Hmmmm. Food for thought!

12. Putting it off until you have time.

Chalcot Crescent, Living in Space Living in Space Home Office
Living in Space

Chalcot Crescent

Living in Space
Living in Space
Living in Space

If you keep putting tidying off until you think you have a big block of time to do it, the task will have grown exponentially! Tackle little things as you go and you won't ever dread the big tidy up!

13. Not asking your family to help.

Products, Toyno Toyno Study/office
Toyno

Products

Toyno
Toyno
Toyno

If you don't live alone, never overlook the live-in help that you have access to! Put your bossy boots on and ask everyone to do their bit to keep the house looking nice! Kids can tidy and hoover their bedrooms and partners… well… they need to do their half too!

14. Buying new storage before you begin.

Broadgates Road, Granit Architects Granit Architects Modern Study Room and Home Office
Granit Architects

Broadgates Road

Granit Architects
Granit Architects
Granit Architects

We understand the concept behind buying storage units, but you really need to wait until you know how much stuff you have to house. Do your big unclutter, see what you have left and get something big enough to get it all in, but not so big that you can refill it!

15. Following trends.

Master Bedroom Collective Works Modern Bedroom
Collective Works

Master Bedroom

Collective Works
Collective Works
Collective Works

It's natural to want to be fashionable, but if your clothes shopping has gotten out of hand, you might find that you soon have a full-to-bursting wardrobe that needs a huge sort out! We recommend that you audit your clothing whenever you buy a new item and throw away what you don't wear!

16. Not making better use of the garage.

Remote control enabled access Portcullis Electric Gates Modern Garage and Shed
Portcullis Electric Gates

Remote control enabled access

Portcullis Electric Gates
Portcullis Electric Gates
Portcullis Electric Gates

If you have a garage, that is pure storage gold! Get some racking on the walls and set yourself up with a really good organisation system for anything that doesn't need to be in the house. We are including bikes in this too, all you messy cyclists!

17. Being too nostalgic.

Inspiration, Korbo Korbo Modern Kid's Room
Korbo

Inspiration

Korbo
Korbo
Korbo

It's a tough one, throwing things out. You'll have developed a sentimental attachment to lots of things, but the key is to be a little more objective. Do you need it, does it improve your life, do you use it and could you live without it? These are the questions to ask yourself!

For some more handy tips, take a look at this article: 26 useful ideas for your home.

A fascinating home that's as bold as it is contemporary!
Have you been making any of these mistakes?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks