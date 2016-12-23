Quiet, elegant and cozy: a house that has it all

A home is a sanctuary, a place to escape from the daily grind and retreat with comfort and coziness on our minds. This small but charming house is located in Osaka and it is designed by Woo Architects. It is the embodiment of a quiet and casual residence with rustic wooden tones. The home exudes relaxation and is so well-integrated with the environment that one feels like they are in their own private retreat. The interior designers created a natural atmosphere in which there is a lot of light and sunshine.

Come and take a look at it!