Quiet, elegant and cozy: a house that has it all

A home is a sanctuary, a place to escape from the daily grind and retreat with comfort and coziness on our minds. This small but charming house is located in Osaka and it is designed by Woo Architects. It is the embodiment of a quiet and casual residence with rustic wooden tones. The home exudes relaxation and is so well-integrated with the environment that one feels like they are in their own private retreat. The interior designers created a natural atmosphere in which there is a lot of light and sunshine.
Come and take a look at it!
A seemingly monotonous design, the source of surprises is hidden inside this ordinary dark blue and white contrast. Although the design is simple, it is also very neat and welcoming. You will be stunned when you see the inside.
When we look at the living room, we see a spectacular space with wooden beams on the ceiling coupled with white and natural tones. The wood is broken up with a few splashes of color which add even more warmth to the interior.
The designers have created a flexible division between the different living areas such as the dining area and living room. The same wood-based texture dining table coupled with the wood that is used throughout the house echoes each other creating a sense of leisure and harmony.
In order to meet the natural lighting needs, the kitchen area is also open to the rest of the home. The kitchen is an elongated shape with plenty of storage room in the upper and lower cupboards. The use of cream and gray hues in the kitchen are subtle and simple.
The bathroom is absolutely stunning. Nearly the whole room is made from wood; from the floors, to the sink cabinet to the cupboards above the sink. The relationship between indoor and outdoor spaces is evident and is further enhanced by the glass which lets in plenty of natural light.
If you love bright light in communal areas such as the hallway, the skylight is one of the best ways to let the sunshine in. In this case we have a skylight on the roof which makes this walkway extremely well-lit and cozy.
This cupboard incorporates a beauty routine by having the sink at the center. The left hand side is for the drawers and the right hand side has enough hanging space for what you are going to wear that week. When it comes to morning routines, this design gives practicality and efficiency and new name!
The balcony is furnished in calm and warm colors. The use of wood is once again prevalent throughout and there is a very relaxed ambiance overall. With so many areas for sitting down and relaxing, it would be difficult to choose where to sit to make the most of the fresh air.
The wooden floor extends into the outdoor space. Perfect for summer entertainment. Plenty of fresh air, sun and a warm and welcoming ambiance, you can't help but want to throw a party.
