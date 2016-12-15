Your browser is out-of-date.

20 modern, simple and fabulous kitchens!

press profile homify press profile homify
Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
When you have a functional space to furnish, you can make practicality your guiding force, which leads to a far simpler and more modern look. Of course aesthetics still needs to play a role, so we thought it might be fun to show you 20 amazing modern but simple and stylish kitchens that will demonstrate our point a little more succinctly! The kitchen planners in charge of all these projects were clearly keen to retain a high level of functionality, while still adding a little beautification and contemporary cool. It might sound like a tall order, but once you've seen the pictures, we think you'll have a far better grasp on what you can do to seriously upgrade your kitchen. Let's take a look!

1. Bold colors.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Black, red and white never fail to look amazing together and, regardless of era, unbelievably modern! This might be a small kitchen, but it has everything you need and we love the extra touch of adding bright utensils and appliances! A great breakfast bar design adds extra functionality.

2. Great space use.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

The almost L-shape layout of this kitchen really works to keep the floor feeling free and open, while a white countertop adds in some modern chic and mosaics finish the look off with a real splash! The sleek cabinets are a winner too!

3. Warm wood.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

If you thought wood could only look rustic, think again! With a chunky white countertop, modern appliances and a sweet kitchen island in place, this space is wonderfully contemporary, usable and simply stylish!

4. Blended eras.

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Kitchen
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

It might seem strange, but adding some retro touches to a modern room can actually heighten the overall contemporary vibe! We adore the fantastic tiles and wood accents in this kitchen, especially when contrasted against the shaped extractor hood and marble counter! 

5. Bold cabinets.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

You don't have to go neutral and pared back to encompass a modern look and fantastic function, as these 'in your face' dark cabinets show! Looking great with a chunky granite worktop, they really want you to notice them and the mix of drawers and cupboards is so practical!

6. Mosaic madness.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

A modern material that many people love adding to their kitchens, mosaic tiles really add fun and character to an otherwise dull space. They offer a wonderful break between a white counter and dark cabinets too, while an open layout offers easy movement around the whole room.

7. Playing with light.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

You might think a few of these cabinets have been hit by light here, but its actually a clever use of two tones of wood. With high level built-in storage on tap, this is a room that has been designed to look sleek, modern and unfussy.

8. Accented delicately.

A-778, DF ARQUITECTOS DF ARQUITECTOS Modern Kitchen
DF ARQUITECTOS

DF ARQUITECTOS
DF ARQUITECTOS
DF ARQUITECTOS

A black counter on white cabinets will never look anything other than modern, but don't you just adore these little framed pictures that seem to brighten the space exponentially? Add a beautiful breakfast bar too and you have a real recipe for kitchen success!

9. Small and sweet.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

You don't need a huge kitchen to make a big splash, style-wise, as this Shaker-style wooden number proves! Some glass-fronted cabinets help to make the room feel less overwhelmed by storage and a freestanding cooker means you won't struggle when it comes time to upgrade!

10. Unabashed opulence.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Glossy granite and deep mahogany. What a combination! For a modern kitchen with a high-end finish, this really is the dream combination and the U-shaped layout with a central island has maximized the floor space to perfection!

11. Bold choices.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

This kitchen would have looked perfectly lovely in just black and granite, but add in some red accents and suddenly, the space feels much more fun and daring! We love that the length of the room has been used so well to add in a huge island and yet, it still looks simple and modest!

12. Lighting on point!

FUENTES / TRENDO, Idea Cubica Idea Cubica Modern Kitchen Grey
Idea Cubica

Idea Cubica
Idea Cubica
Idea Cubica

Modern kitchens always have the best lighting, with spotlights, under-cabinet bulbs and task lighting all included. This amazing space has made such great use of a corner and the uncluttered finish keeps everything contemporary.

13. Zingy and fresh.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Dark wood, gloss black and zingy lime creates such an eye-catching, modern kitchen here and by negating an island, the simple layout feels far bigger and usable. The stepped breakfast bar is a lovely touch too!

14. Sleek finishes.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

By negating cupboard and drawer handles in favor of integrated ones, this kitchen will never date! It's always the hardware that seems to give away a kitchen's age, but this one is classic, cool and gorgeous. The integrated hob adds to the effect too.

15. Material mixes.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

When natural materials combine, the effect is incredible. Here, we see opulent dark wood, luxurious granite and rustic brick all working together to create a shockingly modern feels and with brushed stainless steel appliances as well, the aesthetic is simply stunning!

16. Uncluttered and usable.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Clear spaces help to keep a kitchen looking as contemporary as possible and in here, the mix of black and pale wood looks wonderful! A single colored feature wall is all that's needed to perk the room up and the clever island, which hugs the wall, offers an easy and informal dining spot.

17. Who needs doors?

CASA EG, ROMERO DE LA MORA ROMERO DE LA MORA Modern Kitchen
ROMERO DE LA MORA

ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA

Open-fronted cabinets used to be more of a rustic finish, but combine them with dazzling white walls and gently veined marble countertops and suddenly, you have a contemporary kitchen that looks amazing. We love the addition of some natural wood floating shelves too!

18. Maximum counter space.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

It would have been so easy to simply negate the extra leg of countertop here in favor of an island, but by making everything flow into one, the aesthetic is undeniably modern. The long, lean slices of red add to the look and even retro pendulum lights can't overshadow the fabulous contemporary feel!

19. Metallic touches.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Wow! This kitchen could have looked classic and pretty in its own right, but add in some metallic mosaic wall tiles and suddenly, this is a very modern space. Perfectly coordinating with the brushed steel appliances and island supports, the addition of metallic finishes really lifts this room!

20. Small but mighty.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Neutral wall and floor tiles are the perfect basis for a warm wooden kitchen with a little touch of modern elegance, in the form of black granite! A small but sweet dining station makes this as functional as it is pretty and with glass-fronted cabinets on the top, the room doesn't feel at all claustrophobic!

For even more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this article: 10 modern ideas to clad your kitchen walls.

Decorating your home with festive lights!
Which of these would look great in your home?

