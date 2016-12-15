An artistic home for lovers of beauty

Some homes just blow you away from the first glimpse of the external facade and continue to shock and delight as you take a look inside and this is exactly one of those properties! Finished to the most exacting standards, it is a vision from outside, but as you wander through the numerous rooms and spaces, the undeniable sense of luxury and elegance just washes over you. Every walls, floor and piece of furniture feels like a deliberate choice that helps to compound the almost art gallery feel to the interior and we can only assume that is the product of a fantastically talented interior designer. If you can't wait any longer to be engulfed by opulence and charm, let's take a look!