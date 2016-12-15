An artistic home for lovers of beauty

Some homes just blow you away from the first glimpse of the external facade and continue to shock and delight as you take a look inside and this is exactly one of those properties! Finished to the most exacting standards, it is a vision from outside, but as you wander through the numerous rooms and spaces, the undeniable sense of luxury and elegance just washes over you. Every walls, floor and piece of furniture feels like a deliberate choice that helps to compound the almost art gallery feel to the interior and we can only assume that is the product of a fantastically talented interior designer. If you can't wait any longer to be engulfed by opulence and charm, let's take a look!
The smooth lines, boxy design and medley of fabulous materials here all combine to create a facade that deserves one, two or even three looks! The glossy front door looks rich and warm and we are intrigued by the use of concrete here too!
This is proof itself that you don't need a large or overly engineered front garden to make a great first impression! A simple square bed and a couple of pots is all this amazing home needed and don't they just look the part?
This bird's eye view of the living room really starts us off on a high note, literally and figuratively! Picking our the red of the dramatic wall art to use as accent cushions and a table decoration is genius and those dog tooth pillows are stunning!
Get back to ground level and you see that this is actually an open-plan space that works beautifully. We are in love with this dining area, complete with a modern glass table and cool slate floor tiles. Wow!
The secret to how this interior has been able to make great use of color lies in the overall neutral tones of the walls and floors, which act as a great basis for a little pop of brightness here and there. Look at this floating wall design too. There is so much to take in!
Of course the kitchen has a marble splashback and work surface! What else would a home of this elegance choose? We are thoroughly enjoying the heavy veining in this variety though, which must be a relatively exclusive material! A simple installation, this kitchen offers casual dining and style.
We said that this house feels like an art gallery and how true that statement is now that we see fabulous installations like this one! There are paintings on many of the walls, but a true connoisseur always seeks out some sculpture too and how grand it looks here!
We knew this home would make great use of polished concrete, having seen some outside as the garden steps! We never imagined it would create an incredible feature window though! What an absolutely amazing design that feels homely, yet industrial and contemporary all at the same time!
We always love homes that have been designed with genuine functionality in mind, so this pared back and relaxing bedroom is ticking all the right boxes for us! Nothing too busy and yet not too basic, it's perfect!
Everywhere you look in this house, some more fabulous art emerges. These blown glass fish look deceptively simple but add such an extra touch of thought and cohesive design. It really is all about those little details!
The way that this home manages to combine simple design with a contemporary aesthetic is an art form in itself and this sink and plinth proves that! A gorgeous custom bowl design simply sits atop a sleek black counter and looks amazing!
We didn't notice before, but the lovely contrast of the white walls with warm wooden architrave looks lovely and is a breath of fresh air from standard white trim.
We are enjoying all the lighting in this home, which feels geared towards the enjoyment of art pieces, as well as easy living. Here, recessed spotlights and a table lamp work together perfectly and has a big leather corner sofa ever not looked enticing?
You might have been thinking that this doesn't feel like a family home, what with all the art, but we disagree! What a way to engage kids from an early age! There is a far more whimsical space just for them though, here in this bedroom. The embroidered bed linen and simple wall art really maintains the themes of the wider house.
Spinning around from our previous view of the dining area, you can see that a sideboard behind the table hasn't been neglected in terms of decoration! It seems so odd, but even with every surface embellished, this home still feels simple and pared back.
How charming are these bar stools, which simply butt up against the divide between the living and dining rooms? A really sweet touch that maintains cohesive interaction, we think this is something to bank and use later!
What a lovely juxtaposition! The cool, smooth cast concrete stairs look phenomenal and industrial, while a delightful little armchair has been upholstered perfectly and adds a little softness back into the space.
A truly staggering home, we think you'll agree!