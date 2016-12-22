Your browser is out-of-date.

A minimalist home designed with space in mind

press profile homify press profile homify
Yamashina House, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE ALTS DESIGN OFFICE Scandinavian style houses Stone Grey
Many of the best minimalist homes have been designed by Japanese architects, and this gem is no exception. 

Architects from ALTS Design wanted to create a home that had a sense of space, which, in crowded Japanese cities, is a challenge. Yet, they managed to add a little green space, a beautiful main floor, and a ton of fun spaces for the kids! 

Let's take a look.

Side view.

Yamashina House, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE ALTS DESIGN OFFICE Scandinavian style houses Stone Grey
The gray geometric design of this home looks quintessentially modern. You can see the small strip of glass along the side, and the little bushes that have been tucked into the glass corners of the home. There's probably going to be a good deal of natural light in the home too, especially with so many windows!

From the outside.

Yamashina House, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE ALTS DESIGN OFFICE Scandinavian style houses Concrete Grey
What a charm! You can really see how narrow the home is from this angle. It's a credit to the architect that the interior of the home feels much more spacious and bright than you would ever believe from the outside. 

Modern decor.

Yamashina House, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE ALTS DESIGN OFFICE Scandinavian style houses Wood Wood effect
Of course, there's more to this small home's main floor than just a ceiling. The combination of simple white walls and light pine flooring are a great combination for minimalist spaces like this. The furniture is simple and practical, with only a small bird sculpture and tree as decor. The cupboards are spectacular too because they sit perfectly beneath the pine window.

The ceiling.

Yamashina House, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE ALTS DESIGN OFFICE Scandinavian style houses Wood White
The most striking thing about the main space is that incredible ceiling! We love the netting that's been installed so the kids can play, and have a special space in the home that's just for them. On the other side, the ceiling is more complex, with long pine boards emphasizing how deep the home is.

Kitchen.

Yamashina House, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE ALTS DESIGN OFFICE Scandinavian style garden Wood Wood effect
On the other side of the living space there's a simple white kitchen. The open shelving inside is practical, and the whole space can be hidden by the sliding white door you can see on the left of it. That's a great solution for small spaces, as it gives the residents the opportunity for privacy, without breaking the open-plan concept.

Playhouse?

Yamashina House, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE ALTS DESIGN OFFICE Scandinavian style houses
Wow! It hasn't been furnished yet, but this room is for the children. On the left you can see the netting, on which endless play is a promise. This space is also flooded with natural light coming from the windows on either side of the room. 

If you enjoyed gazing at this project, you will very likely enjoy this stunning home—designed with every inch of style!

A modern home made almost completely of wood
What did you think of the children's play area?

