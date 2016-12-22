A minimalist home designed with space in mind

Many of the best minimalist homes have been designed by Japanese architects, and this gem is no exception.
Architects from ALTS Design wanted to create a home that had a sense of space, which, in crowded Japanese cities, is a challenge. Yet, they managed to add a little green space, a beautiful main floor, and a ton of fun spaces for the kids!
Let's take a look.
The gray geometric design of this home looks quintessentially modern. You can see the small strip of glass along the side, and the little bushes that have been tucked into the glass corners of the home. There's probably going to be a good deal of natural light in the home too, especially with so many windows!
What a charm! You can really see how narrow the home is from this angle. It's a credit to the architect that the interior of the home feels much more spacious and bright than you would ever believe from the outside.
Of course, there's more to this small home's main floor than just a ceiling. The combination of simple white walls and light pine flooring are a great combination for minimalist spaces like this. The furniture is simple and practical, with only a small bird sculpture and tree as decor. The cupboards are spectacular too because they sit perfectly beneath the pine window.
The most striking thing about the main space is that incredible ceiling! We love the netting that's been installed so the kids can play, and have a special space in the home that's just for them. On the other side, the ceiling is more complex, with long pine boards emphasizing how deep the home is.
On the other side of the living space there's a simple white kitchen. The open shelving inside is practical, and the whole space can be hidden by the sliding white door you can see on the left of it. That's a great solution for small spaces, as it gives the residents the opportunity for privacy, without breaking the open-plan concept.
Wow! It hasn't been furnished yet, but this room is for the children. On the left you can see the netting, on which endless play is a promise. This space is also flooded with natural light coming from the windows on either side of the room.
