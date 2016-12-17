26 garden fences that will be the talk of the town

A fence is a great way to add a bit of privacy as well as style to your garden. Whether you choose to completely box in your home or opt for a more open fence, you will be adding instant style to your landscape. Before, fences were usually wooden and very plain, but now there are endless designs to choose from.

Below are twenty-six ideas of fences to help inspire your garden. From classic wooden to intricate wrought iron, the possibilities are virtually endless. These beautiful fence designs will guide you to create a gorgeous outdoor space that will make you the talk of the town and your neighbors jealous!