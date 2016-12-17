Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

26 garden fences that will be the talk of the town

press profile homify press profile homify
Holzzäune, meingartenversand.de meingartenversand.de Garden Fencing & walls
Loading admin actions …

fence is a great way to add a bit of privacy as well as style to your garden. Whether you choose to completely box in your home or opt for a more open fence, you will be adding instant style to your landscape. Before, fences were usually wooden and very plain, but now there are endless designs to choose from. 

Below are twenty-six ideas of fences to help inspire your garden. From classic wooden to intricate wrought iron, the possibilities are virtually endless. These beautiful fence designs will guide you to create a gorgeous outdoor space that will make you the talk of the town and your neighbors jealous!

1. Slatted fences allow for just the right amount of privacy while still allowing a lot of light through.

Ogrodzenia realizacje, Nive Nive Garden Fencing & walls Aluminium/Zinc Grey
Nive

Nive
Nive
Nive

2. The all-American white picket fence is a great choice if you want that classic look for your home.

Bramy i furtki PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

3. A simple lattice structure allows you to create a beautiful green fence with just a bit of structural support.

Kratki ogrodowe PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

4. Wrought iron adds a very regal touch to your curb appeal.

homify Garden Fencing & walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. If you want to be very regal, opt for curved wrought iron with a few intricate designs.

homify Garden Fencing & walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Why have boring metal when you can get creative with it? Create a unique fence that is unlike any other!

homify Garden Fencing & walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Be inspired by Juliette with your own little balcony.

homify Garden Fencing & walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Concrete and metal are a classic combination for outdoor fences.

Realizacja ogrodzenia 20, Armet Armet Garden Fencing & walls
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

9. If you can't afford wrought iron, opt for plastic or metal and fool your neighbors!

Nowoczesny wzór ogrodzenia Firmy SOLMET, SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport
SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport

SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport
SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport
SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport

10. Light colored brick and dark metal gates are a perfect combination to get a sophisticated look.

Realizacja ogrodzenia 16, Armet Armet Garden Fencing & walls
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

11. Add a touch of whimsy with a curved fence.

Nowoczesny wzór ogrodzenia Firmy SOLMET, SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport
SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport

SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport
SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport
SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport

12. Feel like royalty everyday with these two-door hinged gates to welcome you and your guests when arriving.

Realizacja ogrodzenia 15, Armet Armet
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

13. Woven fences gives a natural and creative look to any outdoor space.

Holzzäune, meingartenversand.de meingartenversand.de Garden Fencing & walls
meingartenversand.de

meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de

14. Instantly make your outdoor area feel bigger with transparent panels.

Taras drewniany w Cigacicach k. Zielonej Góry, PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

15. Intricate fences and gates match the complexity of your home and will make all the neighbors jealous!

Realizacja ogrodzenia 10, Armet Armet Garden Fencing & walls
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

16. Fences aren't just for the perimeter anymore, use them to decorate your roof as well!

Realizacja ogrodzenia 10, Armet Armet Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

17. Opt for white if you want a more subdued look for your fence.

homify Garden Fencing & walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. The vertical classic look has now become horizontal. Incorporate it into your modern design.

カンナキュートと仔猫のお庭, 株式会社エクスリーフ 株式会社エクスリーフ Garden Plants & flowers Bricks Wood effect
株式会社エクスリーフ

株式会社エクスリーフ
株式会社エクスリーフ
株式会社エクスリーフ

19. Misshapen wooden panels give a cozy and homey look to your fence.

Ganz nach belieben selber gestalten!, Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme Classic style garden
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

20. Deter intruders with delicate spikes all along your fence.

Die Vielfallt der Zäune, Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme Garden Fencing & walls
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

21. Delicate designs add give your home a country vibe.

Die Vielfallt der Zäune, Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme Garden Fencing & walls
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

22. Get creative with the designs you use in your metal fences to really stand out from the rest.

individuelle Zaunsysteme, Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme Garden Fencing & walls
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

23. A solid wooden fence is both stylish and gives you a lot of privacy for your space.

Holzzäune, meingartenversand.de meingartenversand.de Garden Fencing & walls
meingartenversand.de

meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de

24. The use of colorful flowers against a white fence is charming and different from the norm.

ハートのレンガアプローチ, 株式会社エクスリーフ 株式会社エクスリーフ Garden Fencing & walls Plastic White
株式会社エクスリーフ

株式会社エクスリーフ
株式会社エクスリーフ
株式会社エクスリーフ

25. A wooden picket fence is a nod to rustic charm and very easy to maintain.

Holzzäune, meingartenversand.de meingartenversand.de Garden Fencing & walls
meingartenversand.de

meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de

26. A concrete fence with a very well designed fence gives you a lot more privacy but is also very stylish.

individuelle Zaunsysteme, Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme Garden Fencing & walls
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme
22 things in your home that need cleaning - today!
Are you thinking about getting a fence? See how you can use it to complement your home!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks