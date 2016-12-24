5 wonderful two-story homes

The delight of living in a multi-story home is a completely unique one. Staircases and whimsical views from windows, privacy and a sprawling space to thrive—these are some of the many perks that one enjoys whilst living in a double-story home. These villas and bungalows are usually standalone ones or row houses that are built for family use. You may have a small two-story home or a duplex, but it makes a world of difference when it comes to doing it up and feeling the freedom of separate private quarters, when you want to retire at the end of every day. This is something that an apartment usually cannot offer you. So, if you dream of a home with stairs, then you need to visit these five beautiful houses for some design inspiration!