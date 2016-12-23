A modern home with classical design elements

White is an eternal style element that can be used in varied design themes and schemes to further the effect of the different elements at play. White has a soothing and balancing effect that also stands out and creates an unparalleled look. This modern home plays with warm elements that have been rendered in white for a classic contemporary look by the architects at EF_ARCHIDESIGN. This apartment in Rome is a study, which gives rise to a beatific style statement. Have a read to know more!
The entryway of the home gives you a stylish and warm welcome with white elements strewn all over the space. The linear corner is half a hexagon as it leads you further into the white room and its wooden contrasting elements. The patterned rug adds an exotic touch as a slim entertainment unit sits beneath the white and wooden staircase on the warm wooden floor.
The living room and main hallway are bereft of needless walls and partitions, thanks to which there is an even and smooth flow of style. The white environs and lighting on the borders of the ceiling make for a stunning and simple look. Greenery enters the scheme of things to add some color to the wooden and white surroundings.
The kitchen of the home follows the white theme, which can been seen in the cabinetry and the large island that doubles up as the dining area as well. One wall holding plenty of storage and chrome appliances make for a sleek addition to the homely space.
The bedroom is a timeless one done up with soothing neutrals, and set against the backdrop of white walls and wooden floors. The undulating curve of the classic upholstered headboard and the stark luminescent quality of the room make it an utterly luxurious one that soothes you to sleep as soon as you hit the fluffy pillows.
The white nursery is a riot of small doses of color. The red bed and the blue touches make for an imaginative play of style while the curved desk is a safe option for children. The shelves are a whimsical addition and the large windows bring in plenty of natural light to highlight the nooks and corners of this space.
The white bathroom has a stunning larger than life mirror frame in all its gilded splendor. This stands out well in the white space.
We love how everything comes together in this home. The bathroom is a true example of the style integration that one can see here. A niche under the slope of the ceiling houses lights and a bathtub, while the sink veers in a 90 degree angle.
The pretty mosaic pattern and white walls come together to create magic with the wooden flooring in the bathroom as a shower stall stands tall diagonally in the corner.