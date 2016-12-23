A modern home with classical design elements

White is an eternal style element that can be used in varied design themes and schemes to further the effect of the different elements at play. White has a soothing and balancing effect that also stands out and creates an unparalleled look. This modern home plays with warm elements that have been rendered in white for a classic contemporary look by the architects at EF_ARCHIDESIGN. This apartment in Rome is a study, which gives rise to a beatific style statement. Have a read to know more!