A futuristic makeover of a small apartment

This before and after tour is an inspiring one because it uses a new style story in the same space that was available to the home owners earlier. This has not only made the space more design worthy, but it has also rendered great value and functionality to the lives of the dwellers. This cluttered and dull looking space has been given a whole new lease of life with a style overhaul by interior architects at AURAPROJEKT. Come and check out this before and after tale to write a happily ever after story for your compact space as well!