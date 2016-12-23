Your browser is out-of-date.

A futuristic makeover of a small apartment

Justwords Justwords
metamorfoza pokoju nastolatki 13m2
This before and after tour is an inspiring one because it uses a new style story in the same space that was available to the home owners earlier. This has not only made the space more design worthy, but it has also rendered great value and functionality to the lives of the dwellers. This cluttered and dull looking space has been given a whole new lease of life with a style overhaul by interior architects at AURAPROJEKT. Come and check out this before and after tale to write a happily ever after story for your compact space as well!

​Before: disorganized and dusty.

metamorfoza pokoju nastolatki 13m2
Auraprojekt

Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt

The disorganized space had no proper plan for storing all the belongings that were strewn around. The television seemed forced into the space between the two bulky cupboards while mismatched storage caddies stood on each side.

​Before: awkward corners.

metamorfoza pokoju nastolatki 13m2
Auraprojekt

Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt

The walls of the space seemed to taper into a rather strange addition in the form of a light blue wall. The vintage posters were also completely mismatched with the couch and the lamp dangling from the top.

​Before: dark and brooding.

metamorfoza pokoju nastolatki 13m2
Auraprojekt

Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt

The dark space seemed to be brooding over its own lack of lighting and style, with the structure failing to make ample use of the windows on the side.

​Before: piles of belongings.

metamorfoza pokoju nastolatki 13m2
Auraprojekt

Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt

The belongings of the home owners seemed to have been piled in the corners without any coherent style statement or storage structures.

​After: futuristic zing.

metamorfoza pokoju nastolatki 13m2
Auraprojekt

Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt

The room now spells class and élan, thanks to the blue futuristic zing that has come to occupy its stylish quarters. Varying shades of blue and psychedelic patterns with mirrors and strips of lighting make for an awe inspiring statement. The navy blue rug is a bold addition to the warm wooden flooring as well

​After: improved space usage.

metamorfoza pokoju nastolatki 13m2
Auraprojekt

Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt

The space has also been well utilized, courtesy the new and improved layout, which puts each of the elements like the study and seating in diagonal corners for a diamond shaped setting. This makes the space look much larger. The couch with its well-lit backdrop and word clouds creates a young and future ready look. A chrome panel makes the shelves next to the unique shelf inspired study table come alive, as well.

​After: storage at its best.

metamorfoza pokoju nastolatki 13m2
Auraprojekt

Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt

The wall that held the two unsightly cupboards has been transformed using mirrors that now reflect the blue beauty of the room. A sleek bureau has been added in white with the television propped on top.

​After: play of mirrors.

metamorfoza pokoju nastolatki 13m2
Auraprojekt

Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt

The mirrored art in the ceiling has the able company of white frames and strip lighting to give it a rare and unique style like none other. This makes the room look like a wholesome one where the imagination can sky rocket and creativity is at an all-time high. The overall look of the room is one that makes for a youthful ambiance with plenty of style at its very core. Here is another transformation story that might interest you - A modern renovation with rustic roots!

A dream apartment for a modern family
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments

