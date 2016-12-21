This boring home get an inspiring modern makeover

Much like turning a pumpkin into a gilded coach in Cinderella’s story, our next design story will show you what the magic touch of a team of designers is capable of doing. This bleak space seemed to have everything in place except a sense of unique style. The designers stepped in to help create a happening canvas on which the home makers could narrate their own life story and style story. Come and have a look at this before and after tour to know more!
The kitchen was an ordinary space with the same orange hued tiles continuing from the dining hall. This color was at odds with the white texture of the cabinets, which made the room seem rather uninspiring. The appliances also looked like they needed an update.
The dining room was a simple space done up with outdated elements. The solid furniture might have been a great style idea in the past, but they seemed too bulky now. The floor and the patterned curtains in their voile texture seemed at odds with the modern requirements of the home owners.
The bathroom had a curious looking sink suspended from the counter and a wide orange rim that made the whole area look cluttered. The counter top itself was filled with essentials and the old tiles looked like they needed a complete overhaul.
The drawing of the project showed that knocking down a few walls and creating a better flow would make the home more modern and open.
The designers have managed to bring in a cozy yet sleek vibe in this dining area. The simple yet homely looking couch sits up front as the polished wooden black table with its simple chairs can be seen from this vantage point. The matching bureau is one that is well lit with a row of lights on top. An art work in a gilded frame lifts the whole scheme to classic contemporary heights. White willowy drapes and a crystal dome for the lamp complete the look.
We have now swapped angles to take a closer look at the new and improved living room. A pair of pretty white couches with classic cuts and a large book shelf to separate the entryway from the rest of the home makes this room a simple and stylish one with a contemporary feel.
Sleek counters with industrial style lamps and stools make this monochrome space a true joy to spend time in! This kitchen is now an airy, modern space.
Airy white good looks and a large book shelf with a window at one end complete this white and wooden study’s style.
This pretty bathroom is done up with white glossy textures and mirrors as well as an open window for plenty of natural light. Here is another transformation story that might interest you - A home in ruins gets a new lease of life!