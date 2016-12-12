DIY: Easy To Make Paper Napkin Christmas Trees

Looking to add some extra pizazz to your table this Christmas? A super fun way to do it is with Japanese-style Origami Christmas Tree Napkins. They are easy and fun to make with the result a stunning addition to your Christmas table display.
Paper napkins are easiest to use but you can also try cloth napkins. Whichever you use, don’t forget to include some extra napkins for your Christmas guests as some will likely want to keep your decorative napkin intact to take home.
Still not sure how to do it? Try watching the video at half speed.. and freezing it where you get stuck.
Want to share this video on your own website? No problem! All we ask is you link back to www.homify.com crediting us for the video.
If you used our video to make some Christmas Tree Napkins we would LOVE to see them! Take a photo of your table and email it to shinnosuke.iguchi@homify.jp and we will publish some of them on this webpage.