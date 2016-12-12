Your browser is out-of-date.

DIY: Easy To Make Paper Napkin Christmas Trees

Looking to add some extra pizazz to your table this Christmas? A super fun way to do it is with Japanese-style Origami Christmas Tree Napkins. They are easy and fun to make with the result a stunning addition to your Christmas table display.

Paper napkins are easiest to use but you can also try cloth napkins. Whichever you use, don’t forget to include some extra napkins for your Christmas guests as some will likely want to keep your decorative napkin intact to take home.

Get a Green Napkin Paper

homify
and some Small Yellow Paper Squares

Make Sure the open-side of the Napkin is down

Fold One Piece of the Napkin Paper Up

Fold Other Pieces Up by Adding Extra Spaces

Flip the Green Napkin & Place it on its Side

Fold in Half

Un-fold it

Fold The Right Corner to the Center-line

Do the Same Thing for the Left Side Too

Flip the Napkin Again

Get the Smallest Triangle at the Bottom & Fold it Back

Put It Back & Stick in the bottom of the Triangle (Leave the Top of Triangle Out)

*Check the Movie Clip for Details*

Get the Second Smallest Triangle at the Bottom

Fold it Back

Stick in the bottom of the Triangle

Make Sure to Leave the Top of the Triangle Out

Just Like This!

Keep Folding Other Triangles

Flip the Green Napkin Again

Fold the Bottom Part Up

Make Sure to Keep a Tiny Triangle at the Bottom Right & Left

Put the Napkin Aside & Get the Hard Yellow Paper

Fold It in Half Diagonally

Open & Rotate 90 Degrees

Fold It Up in Half on the Other Diagonal Axis

Make Sure You Have a Beautiful Cross On the Piece of Paper

Push on 4 Different Sides Together

(Squish!)

And That's How We Get a Star!

Put The Star on the Top of Napkin

Make the Napkin Stand & Put the Star onto It ☆

Still not sure how to do it?  Try watching the video at half speed.. and freezing it where you get stuck.

Want to share this video on your own website?  No problem!  All we ask is you link back to www.homify.com crediting us for the video.

If you used our video to make some Christmas Tree Napkins we would LOVE to see them!  Take a photo of your table and email it to shinnosuke.iguchi@homify.jp and we will publish some of them on this webpage.

6 things you absolutely can't forget about in your kitchen!

