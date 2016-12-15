Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

26 useful ideas for your home

press profile homify press profile homify
Comedores, Ociohogar Ociohogar Dining roomTables
Loading admin actions …

Redecorating your home and then maintaining it isn't the easiest of tasks. You put a lot of money, time and effort into turning your house into a home but just when you think it's over there is a small task to be done. With a few simple tips and tricks you can keep your housing looking great and running smoothly to prevent any little mishaps in the future.

Below are twenty-six ideas and helpful tips to keep your home in tip-top shape without spending a lot of time or money. Ranging from things as simple and readily available as baby oil to touching up paint stains, these ideas will keep your home looking magnificent.

1. When painting your walls, strongly secure a piece of plastic over the floors with tape so that no paint drips onto them.

경기도 과천시 원문동 래미안슈르 43평형, MID 먹줄 MID 먹줄 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
MID 먹줄

MID 먹줄
MID 먹줄
MID 먹줄

2. After painting each layer, thoroughly wash the paint brushes and keep them a bit moist so that the next layer goes on smoothly.

Comedores, Ociohogar Ociohogar Dining roomTables
Ociohogar

Ociohogar
Ociohogar
Ociohogar

3. Creaky doors? Sprinkle some baby powder or talcum powder on them to prevent them from making noise.

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished Modern Doors Ltd Windows & doors Doors Engineered Wood Wood effect
Modern Doors Ltd

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished

Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd

4. If you do manage to get a bit of paint on the floors, rub baby oil in small circular motions to remove.

Isis Leoline Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Leoline

Isis

Leoline
Leoline
Leoline

5. Carefully tape and cover all baseboards before painting the wall to prevent any unwanted paint stains.

homify Modern Living Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Use flax seed oil to moisten old and crusted paint around the can and then give the paint a good stir to loosen before using.

homify Modern Living Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. If you're having trouble getting your rug to stay in place, try some double-sided tape on the back to prevent it from slipping and sliding.

Kangan Arora - Weft FLOOR_STORY Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
FLOOR_STORY

Kangan Arora—Weft

FLOOR_STORY
FLOOR_STORY
FLOOR_STORY

8. If you have an old rug or leftover thick fabric, cut into small squares and use as coasters or hot plates that will easily be incorporated into your design.

Monochromes Sinclair Till Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Sinclair Till

Monochromes

Sinclair Till
Sinclair Till
Sinclair Till

9. If you have a leaky faucet, simply check to see if the washer deteriorated. A simple change can save you a lot on your water bill without needing to buy a whole new faucet.

Bathroom Temza design and build BathroomSinks
Temza design and build

Bathroom

Temza design and build
Temza design and build
Temza design and build

10. Create your own stencil with some acetate, paint, and some good painters tape. You can have a unique and beautiful home without spending a fortune!

Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill homify BathroomSinks
homify

Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill

homify
homify
homify

11. Rather than getting on your hands and knees or paying a lot of money to stain your deck, use a simple broom to paint the stain on.

Bona Decking System, Bona Bona Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
Bona

Bona
Bona
Bona

12. Use chalk paint or washable paint in a children's room so that they are free to create without any repercussions.

Make any smooth, low porosity surface dry erase. Clear Erase is transparent, so underlying colour and pattern shine through. Apply like paint. Tektura Wallcoverings Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
Tektura Wallcoverings

Make any smooth, low porosity surface dry erase. Clear Erase is transparent, so underlying colour and pattern shine through. Apply like paint.

Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings

13. When finished painting, store the cans on top of the paint trays to prevent any drips or spills from ruining your storage place.

Produkte und Neuheiten, Design Manufaktur GmbH Design Manufaktur GmbH Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
Design Manufaktur GmbH

Design Manufaktur GmbH
Design Manufaktur GmbH
Design Manufaktur GmbH

14. If you need to touch up dark hardwood flooring, use a cloth and some coffee to re-stain the spots.

Old White Oak Dark Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Quick-Step

Old White Oak Dark

Quick-Step
Quick-Step
Quick-Step

15. Use slim removable hooks rather than screws or nails to hang up artwork or lightweight shelves, this way you won't damage the walls.

Products, Maze Interior Maze Interior Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Maze Interior

Products

Maze Interior
Maze Interior
Maze Interior

16. Make your radiators pop by painting them with heat-resistant paint and breathe new life into your space.

Radiators , Stelrad Stelrad Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Stelrad

Radiators

Stelrad
Stelrad
Stelrad

17. Use a bar of soap to rub along the edges of furniture to prevent marks from forming on the walls.

Farmhouse Ivory 9 Drawer Chest The Cotswold Company Living roomStorage
The Cotswold Company

Farmhouse Ivory 9 Drawer Chest

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

18. If you're in a pinch, use baby oil on a cloth to shine wooden furniture.

Vintage House Coruna, Vintage House Coruna Vintage House Coruna Living roomStorage
Vintage House Coruna

Vintage House Coruna

Vintage House Coruna
Vintage House Coruna
Vintage House Coruna

19. A couple drops of alcohol before sealing a paint can will help make the paint last much longer.

Caterina Ikat Wing Chair, A Rum Fellow A Rum Fellow Living roomSofas & armchairs
A Rum Fellow

Caterina Ikat Wing Chair

A Rum Fellow
A Rum Fellow
A Rum Fellow

20. For easy access, remove the last draw of your kitchen cabinets to store things like sheet pans and casserole dishes.

Painted kitchen, Clachan Wood Clachan Wood KitchenCabinets & shelves
Clachan Wood

Painted kitchen

Clachan Wood
Clachan Wood
Clachan Wood

21. For emergency purposes, keep a flashlight or candle and matches or lighter in each room.

Torch S1, Sylvain WILLENZ Sylvain WILLENZ BedroomLighting
Sylvain WILLENZ

Sylvain WILLENZ
Sylvain WILLENZ
Sylvain WILLENZ

22. If you don't want to make holes in the wall, lean your artwork up against the wall for a modern and creative look.

Adamson Doors Adamson Doors Windows & doors Doors Wood White
Adamson Doors

Adamson Doors

Adamson Doors
Adamson Doors
Adamson Doors

23. Dirty windows and glass? Use vinegar and some old newspaper to keep your glass sparkling.

Charnwood Country 4 Multi Fuel / Wood Burning Defra Approved Stove Direct Stoves Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Direct Stoves

Charnwood Country 4 Multi Fuel / Wood Burning Defra Approved Stove

Direct Stoves
Direct Stoves
Direct Stoves

24. Rather than building a large greenhouse, get a small tool shed to keep garden supplies and a few plants on the top to let the warmth and sun shine through.

Landscaping and Garden Storage, Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Garden Furniture
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre

Landscaping and Garden Storage

Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre

25. Use felt stickers to place under chairs, couches and tables to prevent any scratches on the floor.

Scandinavian eating 99chairs Dining roomTables
99chairs

Scandinavian eating

99chairs
99chairs
99chairs

26. Keep your space looking clean all the time by minimizing the amount of stuff that is out on display.

House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
LA Hally Architect

House in Chandlers Ford II

LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect
The cozy container home that will surprise you
Do you have any other ideas to add to this list?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks