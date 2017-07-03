Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

16 bathrooms with modern and fabulous showers!

press profile homify press profile homify
Casa Jardines, LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño Modern Bathroom Ceramic White
Loading admin actions …

You know what really makes a great bathroom? A fantastic shower! Today, we are going to dowse you in wonderful modern shower inspiration that we think will have you calling your bathroom designer to get a serious revamp started, as all of these examples are utterly gorgeous! From staggeringly simple designs that seem to melt into the background to bold, colorful varieties, there is something for everyone and every taste here, so take a look at your existing shower and prepare to wave goodbye!

1. Clever integration.

homify HouseholdPet accessories
homify

homify
homify
homify

We love this seemingly simple design that looks fresh and bright, but also ties in with the wider bathroom, thanks to luxe wooden door handles. 

2. Bathe in light.

Restauración de una villa de los años 70., Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Modern Bathroom
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

Inset wall shelving, a barely there screen and incredibly funky LED lighting all make this modern shower one of a kind! We love the bold contrast of vivid pink light with the dark walls. 

3. Testing the boundaries.

Сан узлы с плиткой иммитирующей бетон, Your royal design Your royal design Industrial style bathroom
Your royal design

Your royal design
Your royal design
Your royal design

Wow! The use of red and black accent tiles here has done a lot to make the shower look and feel so much taller and larger than it is! We are really loving these diamond-shaped cubicles too!

4. Marvelous marble.

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern Bathroom
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

You really can't ever go wrong with marble, as it creates such a high-end look. The built-in seat here makes for comfortable showering too!

5. Simple yet effective.

Blossomvale Space Atelier Pte Ltd Scandinavian style bathroom
Space Atelier Pte Ltd

Blossomvale

Space Atelier Pte Ltd
Space Atelier Pte Ltd
Space Atelier Pte Ltd

House behind a simple but beautiful black frame, this shower is roomy, beautiful and pared back. We think this monochrome look is one that will stay timeless too!

If you are keen to see some kitchen inspiration next, take a look at this article: 45 kitchen cabinets to copy for a practical space.

6. Blink and you'll miss it!

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern Bathroom
GLR Arquitectos

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

How amazing is this all-glass shower enclosure? You could actually not notice it at all, that's how invisible it is! What a way to let the feature walls shine!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Light it up!

EMERALD RESIDENTIAL TOWER, Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Modern Bathroom
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

A shower with integrated LED lights that can change color? YES PLEASE! What a way to start or end your day and it really adds something to the bathroom design as a whole!

8. Modern mosaics.

Malibu Decor by Erika Winters Inc. Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Modern Bathroom
Erika Winters® Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

The darker tones of these mosaic tiles certainly make a big impact on the room, don't you think? The curved wall of the shower cubicle and larger than normal size really makes for a modern aesthetic too!

9. Industrial chic.

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern Bathroom
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Polished concrete walls are nothing short of fabulous and in a shower, they just add a little something special. We love the all-glass cubicle too, as you can really admire the simple décor.

10. A break from the norm.

Rosedal, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern Bathroom
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

What a stunner! Finished in a contrasting material to the rest of the room, this shower makes sure all eyes are on it and for good reasons! The ceiling-mounted shower head is a great touch!

11. Frosted and fancy.

homify Modern Bathroom Ceramic Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

Even in a family home, you like a little privacy now and then and this frosted glass cubicle offers you that! Looking cool as ice, it is a perfect centerpiece in the room.

12. Cool in the corner.

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Bathroom Wood White
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Using pebble-effect tiles to box this double-sized shower cubicle in is genius, as it adds some texture and fun. Sliding glass doors make sure the large shower doesn't overshadow the whole room too!

13. Nicely neutral.

Casa Jardines, LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño Modern Bathroom Ceramic White
LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño

LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño
LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño
LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño

It would have been so easy to keep this whole bathroom white, to look fresh and clean, but by adding soft brown tiles to the shower, a nuance of variety has been included. We love that it has been mirrored by the strip of brown running through the sink too!

14. Funky and unique.

Levent Villa, Udesign Architecture Udesign Architecture Industrial style bathroom
Udesign Architecture

Udesign Architecture
Udesign Architecture
Udesign Architecture

Talk about a shower that's too cool for school! A wooden base and exposed brick wall combo has made the vintage-style hardware really stand out and looks so modern altogether!

15. Playing with shapes.

Квартира на Ленинградском шоссе, Михаил Новинский (MNdesign) Михаил Новинский (MNdesign) Minimalist style bathroom
Михаил Новинский (MNdesign)

Михаил Новинский (MNdesign)
Михаил Новинский (MNdesign)
Михаил Новинский (MNdesign)

A diamond shower cubicle might just be what dreams are made of! Fitting perfectly into what could have been a dead corner, this glass box looks priceless!

16. Tinted to perfection.

Ванная комната в стиле минимализм, Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Industrial style bathroom
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN

Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN

With marbled wall tiles in place, this shower might have had a job to really stand out, but here it is, look amazing, thanks to tinted screen doors! It looks so inviting!

A home transformation that is a feast for the eyes!
Which of these showers really tempted you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks