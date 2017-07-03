16 bathrooms with modern and fabulous showers!

You know what really makes a great bathroom? A fantastic shower! Today, we are going to dowse you in wonderful modern shower inspiration that we think will have you calling your bathroom designer to get a serious revamp started, as all of these examples are utterly gorgeous! From staggeringly simple designs that seem to melt into the background to bold, colorful varieties, there is something for everyone and every taste here, so take a look at your existing shower and prepare to wave goodbye!
We love this seemingly simple design that looks fresh and bright, but also ties in with the wider bathroom, thanks to luxe wooden door handles.
Inset wall shelving, a barely there screen and incredibly funky LED lighting all make this modern shower one of a kind! We love the bold contrast of vivid pink light with the dark walls.
Wow! The use of red and black accent tiles here has done a lot to make the shower look and feel so much taller and larger than it is! We are really loving these diamond-shaped cubicles too!
You really can't ever go wrong with marble, as it creates such a high-end look. The built-in seat here makes for comfortable showering too!
House behind a simple but beautiful black frame, this shower is roomy, beautiful and pared back. We think this monochrome look is one that will stay timeless too!
How amazing is this all-glass shower enclosure? You could actually not notice it at all, that's how invisible it is! What a way to let the feature walls shine!
A shower with integrated LED lights that can change color? YES PLEASE! What a way to start or end your day and it really adds something to the bathroom design as a whole!
The darker tones of these mosaic tiles certainly make a big impact on the room, don't you think? The curved wall of the shower cubicle and larger than normal size really makes for a modern aesthetic too!
Polished concrete walls are nothing short of fabulous and in a shower, they just add a little something special. We love the all-glass cubicle too, as you can really admire the simple décor.
What a stunner! Finished in a contrasting material to the rest of the room, this shower makes sure all eyes are on it and for good reasons! The ceiling-mounted shower head is a great touch!
Even in a family home, you like a little privacy now and then and this frosted glass cubicle offers you that! Looking cool as ice, it is a perfect centerpiece in the room.
Using pebble-effect tiles to box this double-sized shower cubicle in is genius, as it adds some texture and fun. Sliding glass doors make sure the large shower doesn't overshadow the whole room too!
It would have been so easy to keep this whole bathroom white, to look fresh and clean, but by adding soft brown tiles to the shower, a nuance of variety has been included. We love that it has been mirrored by the strip of brown running through the sink too!
Talk about a shower that's too cool for school! A wooden base and exposed brick wall combo has made the vintage-style hardware really stand out and looks so modern altogether!
A diamond shower cubicle might just be what dreams are made of! Fitting perfectly into what could have been a dead corner, this glass box looks priceless!
With marbled wall tiles in place, this shower might have had a job to really stand out, but here it is, look amazing, thanks to tinted screen doors! It looks so inviting!