A modern apartment with retro motifs that will make you say wow

Getting the perfect blend of modern and retro styling is a tricky task, as one chair too many or one shade of white too bright and all of a sudden, the fine balance is tipped in favor of one aesthetic. Astonishingly, we have found an apartment that marries the two seemingly opposed designs together without even so much as a hiccough, which is a testament to the careful and considered plan put into practice by a shockingly talented interior designer. If you have ever wondered how you can make your home feel incredibly contemporary, while not turning your back on your love of retro styling, come with us now, as this apartment holds all the secrets!
Wow! As far as first impressions go, you can't deny that this is a REALLY good one! The overall feeling here is fresh, modern and so perfectly designed that you have to deliberately look for retro touches, but we see some! Yes, the floor is polished concrete, but look at those ceiling light cut-outs!
More amazing ceiling recesses add in a lovely set of curved shapes that so perfectly compliment the luxurious, almost Danish in style, furniture here. Atomic furniture legs add even more retro finesse but the white walls and simple layouts don't ever let the scales tip away from a modern aesthetic. This is clever stuff!
Here is the reverse view of what greets you as you walk through the front door and it's a delight! The floor really comes into its own here and looks so tonally perfect with the wooden walls! Super bright lights keep the contemporary hits coming and then… BAM! A retro dining furniture installation with matching overhead light. How on earth does this work so well?
This apartment doesn't look small, but we think that's because certain spaces have been given priority. Naturally, a kitchen doesn't need to be huge, so this small but fresh space is perfect for everything you'd need to do and still has a little nod to the retro side of things, in the form of a bar stool. The cabinets are pure contemporary genius, with sleek fronts and uninterrupted lines , but the wood accents and high chair balance it out, yet again!
This room is everything we'd love in our home, from the simple bed through to the unique floor design that seems to creep halfway up the wall. The large wave of natural wood really grounds the room,making it feel more natural, yer still modern, thanks to white walls that accompany it and a simple bed linen choice. Add in a little retro rocking chair and you've got another room that works with opposing styles and has a lot of charm!
If you were wondering how you'd get a modern bathroom with a retro feel, join the club! We couldn't have predicted this amazing room that has captured the aesthetics of both a super contemporary spa and a swinging space that's cool for cats, could you? Simple suite items and a uniform white color take care of the modern aesthetic, while gentle curves add in the retro flavor. The cupboard and drawer fronts, as well as the mirror, all match and add such a groovy, but understated feel! This is amazing!
We always think it's fun to include a floor plan, so you can get a real feel for how a property works and this one, we think you'll agree, is practically perfect in ever way. Yes, some of you would want a bigger kitchen, but when you see that a smaller installation gives you three huge bedrooms, you know it all makes sense! We are still trying to understand how this apartment felt so retro and modern all at the same time too, but perhaps that's a puzzle for another day…
