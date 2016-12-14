3 wooden cabins you'll want for next summer!

If you've been considering a wood cabin summer home, we think we've found three of the best examples to inspire you today! Each one has been created by the same team of architects, but they differ in terms of exterior finish, interior layout and levels of luxury, but all of them are amazing! Genuinely, the perfect locations for a summer getaway, we think you'll be spoiled for choice when you see these homes and the floor plans for inside, so let's take a look and start planning your vacation today!
When we think of wood cabins, this is exactly what we get in our minds! Rich wood, a pitched roof and stone foundations are all high on the list of things you will be looking for, if a rustic summer home appeals to you, and this amazing home has them all in one and is in the countryside!
Amazing! With a surprise bedroom on the ground floor, this home can actually sleep up to six people but there is in no way a compromise on the main living spaces just because a bedroom has been squeezed in! With the bathroom, small but functional kitchen and large sociable living room all in place, this is a house for family fun!
Well that's a surprise! No extra bathroom, but instead, two super huge bedrooms with one being a twin and the other a double. We would have thought the master bedroom would have the balcony, but that 's all personal taste. Just look at the square meter in these rooms!
This house is a carbon copy of the first, inside, but on the outside, it is a whole different building. Finished in a much lighter, more natural wood, the accent detailing is a little fancier and more Alpine. The little flower beds certainly have a mountain feel about them and we love this different take on rustic architecture!
As we said, this is exactly the same as the first cabin, but we think you could mix it up a little in here, if you fancied it! If you need less bedrooms, for example, you could have a games rooms instead!
We know cabins are all about family fun, but if you don't have kids, how about making this whole top floor one enormous and amazing bedroom? Add a little wood burner and suddenly you have a perfect getaway for romantic occasions, such as anniversaries!
This is the 'big daddy' version of the first two cabins, with a much larger footprint and grander styling. If money is no option and you want the best of the best, this is the cabin for you! Just look at how much roof space there is, the balcony and the covered porch! It's a home away from home!
Well this is a home designed for socializing! No extra bedroom down here means that the living room is VAST and with a large fire in place, toasty too, we'd wager! A slightly bigger kitchen, with an open-plan design into the living room, keeps everything friendly, but we want to see upstairs now!
With balconies on the front and rear of this cabin, it doesn't matter who sleeps where, but we do like the touch of luxury in the form of an en suite for the double bedroom! We think this is a cabin for couples who enjoy holidaying together, rather than families and if we had to choose just one of these three designs… it would be this one for us!
