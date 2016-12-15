The apartment that went from 70s to sensational!

Everywhere we look, we get a Hygge vibe in this apartment, as it has been simply finished and furnished, but comfort and coziness is never lacking. Soft textiles and simple colors combine to create rooms tat simply welcome you into them and with the bed on the floor in here, we are getting some really zen feelings too! Utter perfection!

For more amazing transformation inspiration, take a look at this article: A modern renovation with rustic roots.