The apartment that went from 70s to sensational!

To call this an inspiring transformation would really be a hell of an understatement as the work that the interior designer has put into this apartment is simply staggering! What was an outdated nightmare that the 70s would even disown has become a testament to modern styling and great design that, frankly, we are desperate to call our own! Dark, heavily patterned rooms have been turned into light bright spaces that feel so contemporary that you'd be forgiven for thinking this was a totally new home, but don't just take our word for it; come and take a look for yourself!
Oh no, this will NEVER do! A small room, the bijou dimensions have been compounded by a bulky built-in kitchen and are we going blind, or are those cabinets avocado green? Add in some awful wall tiles and very little light and you have a recipe for a real kitchen disaster!
Immediately, we can see that this home wasn't simply repainted, it underwent a serious reconfiguration, with internal walls being removed to create a more open-plan, modern and bright space! The kitchen is now a fabulous modern strip of white cabinets, with task lighting and spotlights keeping it bright and with a built-in cooker, no space has been wasted! Wow!
Oh man! A stone fireplace, no light, dark flooring and a hideous medley of furniture is really doing a number on this potentially lovely room! Nothing matches or works with anything else! What a nightmare of a living room!
With internal walls knocked out, this living room has taken advantage of all the natural light that could have poured into the separate lounge and kitchen spaces, which are now one room. Channeling a chic Scandinavian minimalist vibe, this room looks nothing like its former self and the result is a breathtakingly large, airy, clean and high-end space! The Danish furniture throughout makes a real statement too and look at the new fireplace! Amazing!
We don't know when tiling your bath to match the walls was a thing, but we are sure glad it's gone out of style now! What a horrible way to make a small room feel even more enclosed and hopeless! Bad storage and beige suite items certainly aren't helping either!
As with the rest of this newly transformed apartment, simple and timeless styling seems to be the driving force and we are absolutely behind that thinking! White suite items look fresher and cleaner, while a neutral biscuit color for the walls adds in some warmth and character, without going too far. What a difference!
Everywhere we look, we get a Hygge vibe in this apartment, as it has been simply finished and furnished, but comfort and coziness is never lacking. Soft textiles and simple colors combine to create rooms tat simply welcome you into them and with the bed on the floor in here, we are getting some really zen feelings too! Utter perfection!
