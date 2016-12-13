An unbelievable family home renovation

Even guests get to experience a little bathroom luxury, as this lovely space proves! More natural color pairings make this a really soft, warm and unabashed room and shows how important the functionality of the house is to the owners. Anything that didn't need changing was given some breathing room, while perfunctory spaces have been injected with new levels of comfort and style. What an incredible way to prioritize a home renovation!

