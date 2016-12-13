This can be your family home for under $90 thousand

First things first, let's accept that this house price is amazing, but also contingent on more than just design! Location and building materials have a lot to do with the low cost, so we DO understand that not everywhere in the world would be able to complete this building for the same price. That being said, however, what you get for your money with this spectacular little family home is quite astounding. The architects in charge of this project clearly had a good eye for maximizing space while still minimizing costs, but this compromise isn't at all visible on the facade. Come with us now to take a look at what $90 thousand could buy you and your family and prepare to be amazed!
Gosh, this home is everything we ever thought of when a family house was mentioned! A cute white house, with a pitched roof, a garden and a fence! The only difference here is that this is a 3 bedroom home, with an open-plan ground floor, sizable garden and a whole lot of style!
In some respects, this is a traditional family home, but then you see these windows! Big, beautiful and clever, they actually tilt open, as well as opening fully, like a standard door. It's these extra little touches that stop you from thinking that this was a cheap house to build!
The really interesting thing about this home is that there is such a lot of garden that goes with it. You'd be able to extend whenever you wanted, meaning that this already spacious home could be the foundation for a far larger future project. How's that for ingenious; a house that actually grows with you!
We can't get over how perfectly this exterior has been finished, given that we know how much the house itself cost in total! There's no tatty render, no cladding that isn't the right length or fencing that needs another coat of paint; it simply all looks perfect. We really love the combination of white walls, a gray roof and warm wooden windows!
How many houses do you think come in at under $90 thousand, yet still have a wonderful garden already planted? It can't be many, that's for sure, but this one does! Offering super sweet views out from the house and adding to the impact of the facade, a few pretty blooms really are the most amazing finishing touch here.
For more modest home inspiration, take a look at this article: A modest home with stunning interiors.