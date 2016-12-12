A different way of living! 6 trendy container houses built on low budgets

If space was tight and housing prices were astronomical, what would you do? Well, we ARE in that situation right now and many people are turning to architects and designers to come up with a clever, innovative way for them to get on the housing ladder and we think we've found the most amazing way today! Shipping containers. We'll let that sink in for a moment. Shipping containers are being used to create funky, functional and stylish accommodation, the likes of which have never been seen before, so we've discovered six brilliant examples to show you today. We know you'll love the aesthetic, once you get used to it, so come and take a look at what has the potential to be the answer to affordable housing the world over!
Just in case you need a little extra convincing, here is the schematic for the ground floor! A huge open plan space with everything you could need, including a dining room, multiple bathrooms and a comfortable living room, is this really so different to a bricks and mortar home?
This is the deluxe version of a container home, as it has two story's and even two terraces, but we wanted to get your excited, right off the bat! With only the shape of the containers giving away what this home is constructed of, we really think this is a stylish and sustainable option, don't you?
Here's what you all want to see; how many bedrooms these homes can hold! In the case of this one, there are two large double rooms, with another bathroom on the upper level too, as well as a gorgeous roof terrace. Naturally, more smaller bedrooms could be included, but we really like the luxurious feel of this layout!
If black shipping crates aren't for you then don't fret, as they come in a variety of sizes and colors. If you like a more minimalist, bright aesthetic, then see if you can pick up some white crates! We love this one that acts as a handy extension for an existing home!
This home looks like something out of an old black and white movie! It's so glamorous with the movie posters on the side and the two-tone color scheme! That really is a perfect way to add a little style to such a perfunctory building material!
Nobody ever said that you can't personalize your container home so we are in love with this super cute row of neon bright boxes that create such an artistic installation on the landscape. If we'd known that containers could look this good, we would have stockpiled a dozen and grabbed a vat of pink paint!
A white container has been finished beautifully here, with orange internals adding some character and warmth into the house. The terraces are amazing too though, so don't overlook them! Seriously, this is just one of those homes that you can't forget or fail to be inspired by!
Here is a variation on a theme as this sin't quite a container home, but is heavily based on them! The top section actually might be an up-cycled container, but it perches beautifully on a patina'd metal box and really confuses the eye in terms of balance! What a fascinating home!
For more eye-catching home designs, take a look at this article: 10 homes so beautiful, they should have country-music ballads written about them!