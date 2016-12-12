An amazing home for a stylish family!

When you think about how 'family homes' should look, we think we know where your mind goes. We're seeing bricks and mortar houses, with a pitched roof and a garden with a pretty fence, but that's not everybody's vision! In fact, there are some incredible architects out there right now, trying to put that old fashioned styling to bed! Today's project is one such property, as from the outside, it has none of the traditional motifs that a standard family home has, having replaced them with sleek styling, modern shapes and a lust for the outside world. Come with us now, as we give you the full tour!
As you see, there are no toys in the garden, no pitched roof and no bricks and mortar either! This is a truly modern home for a contemporary family with a very definite take on what makes for a usable, comfortable space. The symmetry shown here, with perfect pairs of windows at every opportunity look incredible and really set the tone for the interior too!
With thick walls of 15 inches for insulation and smart glass, this home is as eco as they come! Timber is a naturally insulating material that also happens to look great too, so choosing it in such thicknesses has been a magnificent decision here. We can already see inside and it's looking so cool!
Of course, and family has the possibility of growing and with this home, that wouldn't be a problem, as the garden offers a wealth of potential. The house could be extended in a variety of ways, each of which would make great use of the outside space and offer stunning views and we feel pretty sure this was a consideration when choosing this plot of land!
The resonating natural vibe here is electric! With natural timber offering a steadfast structure and warmth, the contrast of the almost Japanese zen-style rocks here is perfection. Finished in white and black, the stunning shingle adds extra texture and new dimensions of style and before anything gets too stark or modern, beautiful greenery comes sweeping in as well. What a dreamy combination!
Now you can see why so many windows have been included; you wouldn't want to obscure even an inch of that view! Located next to a lake, the vista certainly is impressive, but don't let that overshadow the gorgeousness of the interior here! Open-plan, with white and wood ruling the roost, this space has been designed for minimum effort and maximum enjoyment! That fireplace though! Divine!
It's not all white, as this daring yet so well balanced bright pink wall shows! Adding in just enough punch color and warmth, it looks perfectly at home and not at all jarring. It's such a strange thing, to find a home where nothing feels out of place at all. Different material flooring works perfectly for dividing the space without physical barriers and the easy feel of this living room area makes us think that this must be a really calm household.
For more family home inspiration, take a look at this article: Follow this family's lead and build your own dream home.