Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 prefabricated homes built to last

press profile homify press profile homify
Solarhaus III in Ebnat-Kappel CH, 2000, Dietrich Schwarz Architekten AG Dietrich Schwarz Architekten AG Minimalist house
Loading admin actions …

If your ideas about prefabricated homes all focus around small, pokey and old fashioned buildings then think again! Prefabs are being designed by amazing architects in order to get more from difficult sites and offer style in a new and exciting way. You won't suffer from a lack of space either, as with a full compliment of necessary rooms, from a bathroom through to a kitchen and living room, these homes have it all! Come with us now as we take a look at some truly extraordinary houses that we think you'll be surprised by!

1. Industrial chic.

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern Houses
Boutique Modern Ltd

The Edge

Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd

With the galvanized body and natural wood paneling, this home looks every inch a modern dream! There has even been a terrace included, in order to get more from the open-plan interior layout!

2. Striking and stunning.

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Country style house
ÁBATON Arquitectura

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

You have to take a second and third look at this home, don't you? Beautifully located, breathtakingly modern and with no small amount of home comforts and luxury, this is perfect for paring back!

3. Back to nature.

PROTOTIPO DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR PREFABRICADA, CON JURGEN VAN WEERELD I KARIN GIESBERTS, DMP arquitectura DMP arquitectura Prefabricated home
DMP arquitectura

DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura

When all you want to do is get away from it all, a little wooden prefab, away from the city is ideal. Simple to construct but beautiful when they're finished, nature becomes your back garden!

4. Shhhh! It's a secret!

Vipp Shelter Vipp Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
Vipp

Vipp Shelter

Vipp
Vipp
Vipp

Tucked away in the woods is this amazing home that looks like something time forgot! Super cool and easily disguised, thanks to almost mirrored window glass, it's the dark and brooding feel that really entices us!

5. A perfect blend.

14 Fotos de Casas Modulares Amoviveis, KITUR KITUR Country style house
KITUR

KITUR
KITUR
KITUR

Modern architecture and classic aesthetics can go hand-in-hand, as this charming wooden clad house shows. With a T-shape design in place, the internal space must be large and out here, there is a decent plot too, perfect for growing veggies!

6. Hidden in the woods.

TREE SNAKE HOUSES, RA\\ Rebelo de Andrade RA\\ Rebelo de Andrade Commercial spaces Hotels
RA\\ Rebelo de Andrade

RA\\ Rebelo de Andrade
RA\\ Rebelo de Andrade
RA\\ Rebelo de Andrade

This is what you call a tree house! Talk about every kid's dream! This is far more than a tree house though, as it could easily sustain a high standard of living. You have to admit that prefabricated houses are seeming appealing now and not only because they offer new and exciting location possibilities!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Something more grounded.

MAISON CARDAILLAC, Hugues Tournier Architecte Hugues Tournier Architecte Minimalist house
Hugues Tournier Architecte

Hugues Tournier Architecte
Hugues Tournier Architecte
Hugues Tournier Architecte

If all of these houses have been a little smaller than you'd like, take a look at this one! Grand, opulent and unapologetically luxurious, it was also built as a prefab. Adding some amazing cladding means that we don't think anyone would ever be able to guess!

8. Sun worshiper.

Solarhaus III in Ebnat-Kappel CH, 2000, Dietrich Schwarz Architekten AG Dietrich Schwarz Architekten AG Minimalist house
Dietrich Schwarz Architekten AG

Dietrich Schwarz Architekten AG
Dietrich Schwarz Architekten AG
Dietrich Schwarz Architekten AG

With a perfect outlook and uninterrupted surroundings, this prefab home is certainly taking full advantage of all the natural light! Wall-to-wall windows and a sloped roof design simply entice the sunshine into the house, which we know is amazing inside, not to mention bright!

9. Try a little minimalism.

homify Minimalist house
homify

homify
homify
homify

We all know that prefab homes are getting more modern, so it makes sense that they are a great way t capture a more minimalist aesthetic. After all, if you move from a large house to a stunning prefab, do you really want to take all your clutter? This home is minimalism perfected and we love the rich, dark exterior color!

10. Party heaven.

Bluebell Pool House Adam Knibb Architects Modern Houses
Adam Knibb Architects

Bluebell Pool House

Adam Knibb Architects
Adam Knibb Architects
Adam Knibb Architects

Are you starting to notice just how high-end all of these homes are? Just take a look at this one, with beautiful cladding ad a pool, right outside. Yes, it's a prefab, but we are starting to see that all that means is your home could be built a whole lot quicker!

11. Getting away.

New mountain hut at Tracuit, savioz fabrizzi architectes savioz fabrizzi architectes Interior design
savioz fabrizzi architectes

New mountain hut at Tracuit

savioz fabrizzi architectes
savioz fabrizzi architectes
savioz fabrizzi architectes

Could you build a regular bricks and mortar home here? No. You can have a stunning prefab though, because they are magical! Designed to fit and work with the landscape perfectly, this mountaintop retreat is as stylish as it is sturdy and protective. We would kill to live here!

If you've been pleasantly surprised by prefabricated houses, take a look at this article: A modern cabin.

DIY: Easy To Make Paper Napkin Christmas Trees

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks