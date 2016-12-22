Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This charming apartment is smart as well

Justwords Justwords
SRR | Cozinha, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Scandinavian style dining room
Loading admin actions …

Apartamento SRR designed by the architects at Kali Arquitetura in the Brazilian city of Porto Alegre is simple yet elegant, cozy and very functional. White has been lavishly used in this home to make the rooms appear spacious, bright and airy. Ample number of glass windows, sleek designs and modern furniture make living here stylish and comfy. Most storage solutions are in-built, use the walls more than the floor, and come with smooth finishing. Bright lights and minimalist decor add to the attraction of this chic residence.

Bright and large kitchen.

SRR | Cozinha, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Kitchen
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Large glass windows, white walls and ceiling, and sleek counters make this kitchen spacious and refreshing. Wooden cabinets and shelves add warm touches, while the neat subway tiles on the backsplash contribute to the modern appearance here.

Plenty of convenience.

SRR | Cozinha, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Kitchen
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Minimalist cabinets and drawers offer tons of storage space for all kitchen essentials, and they accommodate the appliances neatly too. The long shelf above the kitchen door is a clever addition, and holds items which are not frequently used.

Cozy dining.

SRR | Cozinha, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Scandinavian style dining room
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

The dining space is nicely integrated with the kitchen and allows the chef and guests to socialize easily. The furniture is simple yet elegant, while glass windows on the left bring in lots of sunlight. The wooden unit on the right conceals storage and holds the TV with equal ease, and adds warmth here.

Smart laundry.

SRR | Cozinha, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Kitchen
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

The narrow laundry room features a practical high shelf to organize clothes, appliances, cleaning supplies etc. The other side houses the washing machine and lines for drying clothes. The use of white everywhere makes this space appear bigger than it is.

Charming bedroom.

SRR | Suíte Menina, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Scandinavian style bedroom
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Though white dominates this cozy and pretty bedroom, wooden parquet flooring makes a warm and rustic appearance to spice things up. The bedside table is a floating affair and acts as a writing desk as well. Plump cushions and a gorgeous chandelier add to the inviting ambiance.

Gorgeous touches.

SRR | Suíte Menina, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Scandinavian style bedroom
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

The wall opposite the bed features floor to ceiling closets for adequate storage, and some of the doors are mirrored to make a glamorous statement. The dressing unit is floating, saves space and very stylish. The gorgeous backlit mirror shines against the delicately patterned wallpaper.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Sleek and sensible.

SRR | Suíte Menina, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Scandinavian style bathroom
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Rendered in smooth white, this narrow bathroom has been designed cleverly to look airy and spacious. The sink and WC are placed along the same wall for a streamlined look, while the compact shower cubicle comes with an in-built niche for organizing toiletries. A long mirror cabinet and the mirrored doors of the sink unit make the bathroom look big.

Comfy rejuvenation.

SRR | Banho Suíte, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Scandinavian style bathroom
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

A long sink counter in smooth wood ensures tons of storage as well as warmth in this bathroom. The fixtures are neat and the shower enclosure opposite the WC looks stylish. A long mirror lends the illusion of space and jazzes up the ambiance too.

More storage.

SRR | Banho Suíte, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Scandinavian style bathroom
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

The wall opposite the sink and next to the shower has been used smartly to house an in-built shelving unit. You can never have enough storage space in the bathroom!

Enjoyed this tour? Take another for more ideas - Elegant and stylish: you'll love this house!

20 hot interiors sure to fire up your imagination
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks