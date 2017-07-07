Kitchens: 7 different inspirations

These days, modular kitchens are extremely popular among homeowners. Why you ask? Because these give homeowners a ready made kitchen that just has to be placed in proper position. But the problem with modular kitchens is that all of them look the same. Sleek, stainless, and modern. But to bring something unique and new to your kitchen, check out today’s story. We have gathered six different kitchen designs to give you some great ideas!
Just because shelves are for storage does not mean they have to be simple and functional. The wall-mounted shelves in this kitchen layout are perfect for those who want something little different in their kitchens. The glass is frosted, which works great with the wooden shelves. These are just as functional as other shelves so you don’t have to worry about that.
Small apartments usually end up with kitchens that seem stuffy with no space to move around. But this doesn’t always have to be the case. Go for a simple, industrial style look for your kitchen. Keep it neat, make sure the design is sleek and get a professional designer to ensure that the problem of a stuffy kitchen is eliminated. Take a cue from this lovely kitchen rendered by the kitchen planners at Artes Dekor.
Be bold with your color choices! Do not be afraid that these colors will look too much. We love how the designer of this kitchen has incorporated bottle green, red as well as a subtle shade of pink along with the usual white. Wood has been used throughout and that enhances the cozy feel of the kitchen.
Some homes have unusual kitchen spaces, which makes it hard to furnish. Such unusual spaces require unusual designs that have never been created before. Look at the kitchen pictured here, it has an unusual shape, but the designer has managed to incorporate an island, a small dining area as well as all necessary kitchen appliances.
Modern kitchens are trying to incorporate rustic designs increasingly, so that they feel comfortable and homely. The old world charm in this kitchen is perfect to replicate if you have a large enough kitchen in your home. Wood and stone have been used to create this beautiful design.
While dark colors look beautiful, paste shades have their own charm as well. The designer has used pastel shades of yellow and green in furniture and accessories for this kitchen. The quirky chairs, pastel posters, as well as the accents of green in the wooden shelves, complement each other very well.
At the end of the day, there is absolutely nothing that beats the classic design. This magnificent kitchen is everyone’s dream. A monochrome color scheme combined with marble countertops looks perfect and inviting. The chandelier and ceiling lights, as well as the embroidered fabrics above the windows fit right in with the overall design.
With these stunning kitchen ideas from Turkey, we are sure that you will be inspired to renovate your own kitchen soon. Here’s another story you will love - 21 time-saving tricks in the kitchen.