6 stunning kitchens in less than 130 ft²

Small doesn't need to mean plain or boring—small can also mean mighty especially when it comes to these tiny but terrific kitchens we are about to show you! We can tell you that some space-savvy kitchen planners were behind these designs, but we will also tell you that these designs are not difficult to copy. If you have a small kitchen that needs a makeover, you will love these 6 stunning designs.

Come and take a tour of some small but amazing spaces and see if anything fires up your interior designer's imagination!