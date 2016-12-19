6 stunning kitchens in less than 130 ft²

Small doesn't need to mean plain or boring—small can also mean mighty especially when it comes to these tiny but terrific kitchens we are about to show you! We can tell you that some space-savvy kitchen planners were behind these designs, but we will also tell you that these designs are not difficult to copy. If you have a small kitchen that needs a makeover, you will love these 6 stunning designs.
Come and take a tour of some small but amazing spaces and see if anything fires up your interior designer's imagination!
On first glance, this space may have seemed too awkward to be completely usable, but just look at how much has been packed into this space without it feeling restricted or claustrophobic. There is so much space and lots of light and it's all thanks to the U-shaped layout that has been installed in the corner!
There is a nice mix of white, grey and black here, as well as funky shapes and natural wood which makes this industrial style kitchen really step up. The open-fronted shelving and the utensil rack, as well as the way the space is organized makes a statement about city living. It's small but there is not an obstructed vibe here.
When you're dealing with a small space, less is more in terms of belongings. That's why minimalism is such a popular design trend for bijou homes! This pristine white kitchen is a great example of how to integrate style and practicality into your home. The white design makes the whole space look as large as possible.
Don't forget to look at these style tips for your kitchen!
This kitchen is a charming design and although small, the colors work wonders to give it the attention it deserves. The choice of blue and white hues, along with the funky yellow lighting create a lively space which feels bigger than it is. The tiles on the back splash work so well with the crispness of the cabinets and the high ceiling makes the whole space feel bigger and taller than it is!
A modern yet small kitchen gets a little zing here, thanks to a funky feature wall and punchy green accents throughout! A simple L-shaped layout helps to garner as much counter top space as possible whilst the top cupboards up the storage without feeling boxed-in.
Hidden behind these futuristic glass doors, this square kitchen is simple and sweet and wants for nothing. Again, all-white has been chosen as the color scheme and with just a few metal appliances in place, the overall feeling is spacious and fresh. What more do you want?