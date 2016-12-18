A charming home with all the comforts

What's your secret pleasure? If you answered staying at home and enjoying home comforts', then you might be in luck. We've got a home to show you that has plenty of modern comforts while offering plenty of inspiration for decorating. We will take you to a small two-story house built by the architects FINGERHAUS GMBH from Germany. The exterior looks simple but the interior is more than you can imagine in terms of comfort and style.

Come and take a look!