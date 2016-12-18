A charming home with all the comforts

What's your secret pleasure? If you answered staying at home and enjoying home comforts', then you might be in luck. We've got a home to show you that has plenty of modern comforts while offering plenty of inspiration for decorating. We will take you to a small two-story house built by the architects FINGERHAUS GMBH from Germany. The exterior looks simple but the interior is more than you can imagine in terms of comfort and style.
Come and take a look!
The deck of the terrace is wooden and looks as well as feels comfortable. The fact that there are no rails make it more spacious. It provides a perfect atmosphere for going outside to entertain friends and family.
The facade of this home has a charming design. Both small and large windows on either side, the doorway is welcoming and simple. The design and layout is neat with the navy and black color scheme on a background of white.
In this image we can see the full exterior of this stunning home. The gabled roof is distinctive for traditional-style homes, whilst the sheer variety of the different sized windows creates a sense of intrigue and interest. The house is surrounded by many garden areas and planted shrubs which give off a lot of greenery and an overall fresh look.
The house stands illustrious and dignified on this quaint little street and you may have noticed that it is not surrounded by a high fence at all. Instead, there is a stone wall integrated into the design of the landscape making the space unrestricted.
The windows are east-facing which means it received sunlight throughout the whole day. The windows are also made out of a simple stick-film optical glass which does not interfere with recessed lighting, but instead reduces the heat inside the house.
The kitchen is a modern L-shaped counter with plenty of room for storage and modern state of the art appliance. An induction stove and a hood above it create a sense of space and modernity, whilst the sleek black cupboards add a touch of class.
A large wooden dining table for six is assembled at the center of the dining room. The wood tones are soft on the eye and are reinforced with leather chairs which add luxury and comfort.
The living room is decorated in light brown hues which create a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere. The window is only half the length of the walls which reduces the light from entering the room in case you are watching TV. The design is simple yet welcoming with a few splashes of color.
The floating design of the sink makes it easily accessible and more importantly easy to clean. The neon light shines on the glass above the sink offering a perfect amount of light and luminosity.
This beautiful staircase is made of dark brown wood. By design, it is a curved incline up to the second floor offering an easy way up and down. The space under the stairs to take advantage with a coat rack. He took it out of the house for easy.
The loft of the home provides a stunning bathroom in which all the space is used efficiently. With a modern bathtub housed underneath the low ceiling, the space is modern and follows the initial bathroom design we saw in the previous image.
Due to the sheer size of the attic, there is also a moderately sized bedroom providing home comforts in a simple yet stylish design. Plenty of room for a kind sized bed, the room basks in natural light.
If you want to liven up your home, check out these 8 cheap and easy ways to do it!