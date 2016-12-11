Top 5 : from a fantastic family home tour to secrets a plumber won't tell you

Another week has flown by and here we are with the top 5 again. Picked by you, we revisit the top 5 articles of the week, starting the countdown with an amazing family home, moving on to 20 alternative eco-friendly Christmas trees, two articles on what not to do, one in the bathroom and one in the kitchen, and we finally finish, with the cherry on top, ''18 secrets a plumber won't tell you for free!'' Shall we say more… Shall we?
This modern, two-story house is the ideal family home. Modest from the street, it opens out into a handsome, spacious dwelling on the inside. A high-ceiling central space houses a living, dining and kitchen areas, while cozy bedrooms abut onto a grand upstairs balcony, open on two sides to the interior and a compact garden bathed in sunlight. Whether you're looking to build your dream family home from scratch or you're about to renovate, remodel or build an extension to accommodate the clan, you'll find the inspiration you're looking for in this good-looking dwelling.
Well… it is officially the season for love and understanding, so merry Christmas everyone! If you're still not quite in the spirit, let us help you by suggesting some amazing modern alternatives to the good old Christmas tree. Forget shedding pine needles and trying to clamber down from the loft with a huge boxed tree in your hands, as all of these ideas are easy to put up, need no maintenance and all have the interior designer seal of approval, so you know you'll be in style too!
Small spaces sometimes need small changes to gain style and functionality. And most of the time these changes can come with tweaks, and not necessarily knocking down a wall and turning the room larger to solve problems.
We will focus on what not to do in a bathroom, in order to maximize the use of the space and improve functionality. Most of the things illustrated here you will not require expert assistance, many can be implemented independently and in a simple way.
The answer to the question of how to design a kitchen that is convenient and practical, is not an easy one to answer. We will be looking at 13 things you should NOT have in your kitchen to help you achieve a convenient and practical space. With the help of interior designers we have compiled this list which should help you maximize the use and space of yours.
Tradesmen are often some of the best people out there and given that we rely on them to keep our homes running at maximum efficiency! Every now and then, however, you find one that doesn't mind divulging some tricks of the trade and we've encountered one such plumber, who has told us a host of secrets that are very much to our benefit! You won't believe how much money you could save on bathroom plumbing jobs, in particular, if you read this article, so take a look and learn some secrets!
