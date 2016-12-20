A neat and warm urban house

Moda Interiors, a company of interior designers and decorators in Perth, Australia, has created a wonderfully urban design for this home. The wooden and white home is done up with plenty of glass and greenery. The glass surfaces reflect the trees to create a natural vibe all around the home. Come and have a look at this beautiful home and get plenty of inspiration for your own space!
The facade is a simple linear one with a tiered look on top, which gives it a glamorous feel. The garage doors of the home are framed in a white wall and has planks of wood arranged neatly. On the side, a smaller gate invites you inside. Various kinds of flora and fauna are in full bloom all around the home. The expansive quarters have a stylish look and reflective surfaces that make for a sleek vibe.
The living room has been done up with robust leather textures and sumptuous couches as well as solid wooden pieces. The white walls and spot lighting ensure that all the vital aspects of the room are highlighted. The rug and layout of the furniture makes for a fluid flow of style.
The defining look in the dining room is all thanks to the black chairs that stand out in this neutral home with its natural elements. The effect is a wholesome one that makes an immediate and lasting impression. Neat pieces of art work can be seen on one side with a wooden floor to match its warm tones. The glass sheets make for a transparent look as well.
The black and brown kitchen is a treat for the senses, courtesy its elegant and sophisticated color combination. The lamps hanging from the top are an underrated and almost delicate addition, while a wall on the side has been completely turned into storage for appliances and other essentials. The well-lit island with its solid angle on top makes for a neat look.
The kitchen has a niche table top on one side to accommodate the stove top and range in a cozy nook. On the other side, a sink has been pushed into another alcove to make good use of the available space.
Silken textures for the soft furnishing and a padded headboard that covers an entire wall is what makes this large bedroom absolutely luxurious.
A frosted glass shower stall stands on one side while the sinks have been set against it. The neutral hued bathroom is indeed a sight for the sore eyes!
The rattan furniture as well as the wooden clad ceiling of the pergola makes this the perfect spot to entertain friends and family!
The pool has been tucked into one side of the home with a pillared corridor running along the side and the pergola style patio in front. It indeed creates a serene ambiance.
