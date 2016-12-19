A dull 550 ft² home becomes charming

Is it possible to get a completely new and expansive look in a compact 550 ft² home? Well, that is exactly what the designers have done with this home. With a budget of a mere 400 to 800 US Dollars, the designers have done the unthinkable! This old home required a whole new face that would match the modern personality of the landscape around it. Accordingly, the home stagers at Better Home carried out a renovation that now makes for a stunning before and after story. Come and have a look at the after effect of this project.
This old living room had unsightly white frames for the glass doors and stained paint on the walls. The dullness was also down to the old wooden floor with its outdated pattern. What could the designers have managed to do with this space?
The new neutral-hued living room has enjoyed a thorough clean-up and a new coat of paint as well. The cream colored walls now go up to the ceiling as the frame of the main wall has been removed. The flooring has also been changed for a more neutral hue and grain, while vibrant green chairs sit on the sides, making a statement that is homely and wholesome.
This dark and dingy bedroom made for an old look where a sound night's sleep seemed like the last thing on anyone's mind. The dullness also came from the dark-hued walls and the lack of proper lighting. The dark polished furniture also made the room sink further into its shabby depths.
The new bedroom now has a beautiful ethereal look, thanks to the airy feel and neutral palette. A soft pink hue has come to descend in a hushed toned on the bedding, while white and beige do up the rest of the room in a rather becoming fashion. The drapes put the window in focus as the white hues reflect the natural light that streams in.
The covered balcony wore a cluttered look and seemed more like a store room than a balcony.
The new balcony has been thoroughly cleaned up and uncluttered for a whole new look. The windows are opened up for a scenic view as well.
The corridor had a dark hue and the stencil paintings on one wall made the space look even more cramped.
The new and improved space now has a neat row of white panels in its wooden floor and white walls to match.
The cramped quarters of this kitchen hardly made for any gourmet temptation.
The new kitchen has better counter positions with white cabinets that comes to the rescue of the old confined space.
