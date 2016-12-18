​16 tricks for a luxurious bathroom

Whether you live in a small home or a large one, you will always find that the bathroom is the real measure of the state of luxury that you come to enjoy. Whether or not you have the space, there are plenty of ways and means with which you can make this room a fabulous one in terms of design and use. So come and take a look at these amazing tricks and tips to make your bathroom a space that you will not want to leave in a hurry!
These chrome beauties add a hint of hygiene and lots of style when they are mounted on to the wall of your bathroom.
You can use these spice racks in order to keep your beauty products neat and better organised. This will also give you an easy access to the products. This stylish bathroom was rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Chalkspace.
You can install a magazine holder inside the cabinet so that you can hang and retrieve a host of essentials easily
Hang your wrinkled clothes at the back of the shower stall while you bathe so that they have a crease-free look afterwards.
You can clean the tiles and windows as well as the shower doors while you take a shower to save time and keep your surroundings sparkling clean.
Use coat hooks at various spots so that you can hang towels for all kinds of functions inside the bathroom.
You can fit these in your cabinets to store your hair ties and other small essentials easily.
You can fit a bookshelf above the door so that you can easily reach out for your favurite reads when you are enjoying some me time in the bath.
You can create more avenues for storage and display with ideas like cake stands and more that can sit pretty on your counter tops.
This is a must have if you like to listen to music while in the shower!
Use these to wipe away soap scum in one clean sweep.
Attach these bags to your shower and faucet heads overnight so that the limescale and crusty grime dissipates easily.
Install a large mirror on one wall to make the room appear much larger than what it actually is.
Roll your towels and store them upright in pretty woven baskets so that you can squeeze out some more storage space instead of cluttering all surfaces and holders.
Easy maintenance stone walls require less cleaning in the shower! So install one in your bathroom today! Blast with shower water to clean.
Multiple fittings like towel rails will make it easier to hang many more towels and other clothes at a time.
Here's another interesting story - 9 ways to make your bathroom decor more exciting.