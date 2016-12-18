Your browser is out-of-date.

​16 tricks for a luxurious bathroom

Justwords Justwords
Douro Street, London, GPAD GPAD Modern Bathroom
Whether you live in a small home or a large one, you will always find that the bathroom is the real measure of the state of luxury that you come to enjoy. Whether or not you have the space, there are plenty of ways and means with which you can make this room a fabulous one in terms of design and use. So come and take a look at these amazing tricks and tips to make your bathroom a space that you will not want to leave in a hurry!

1. ​Heated towel rails.

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

These chrome beauties add a hint of hygiene and lots of style when they are mounted on to the wall of your bathroom.

​2. Spice racks to the rescue.

Town House, Sussex., CHALKSPACE CHALKSPACE Classic style bathroom
CHALKSPACE

Town House, Sussex.

CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE

You can use these spice racks in order to keep your beauty products neat and better organised. This will also give you an easy access to the products. This stylish bathroom was rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Chalkspace

​3. Magazine holders.

Battersea Town House, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern Bathroom
PAD ARCHITECTS

Battersea Town House

PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS

You can install a magazine holder inside the cabinet so that you can hang and retrieve a host of essentials easily

​4. Steam while your take a shower.

Bamboo Pixers Modern Bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,bamboo
Pixers

Bamboo

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Hang your wrinkled clothes at the back of the shower stall while you bathe so that they have a crease-free look afterwards.

5. Clean your bathroom while you clean yourself.

Modern flat – Loft Extension and Renovation, Fulham, SW6, TOTUS TOTUS Modern Bathroom
TOTUS

Modern flat – Loft Extension and Renovation, Fulham, SW6

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

You can clean the tiles and windows as well as the shower doors while you take a shower to save time and keep your surroundings sparkling clean.

​6. Coat hooks.

Apartment Refurbishment – Richmond-upon-Thames, London, Cube Lofts Cube Lofts Modern Bathroom
Cube Lofts

Apartment Refurbishment – Richmond-upon-Thames, London

Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts

Use coat hooks at various spots so that you can hang towels for all kinds of functions inside the bathroom.

​7. Magnetic strips.

Dyar park twin house homify Eclectic style bathroom country,modern,design,execution,guest_bathroom
homify

Dyar park twin house

homify
homify
homify

You can fit these in your cabinets to store your hair ties and other small essentials easily.

​8. Bookshelf.

Apartment Refurbishment – Richmond-upon-Thames, London, Cube Lofts Cube Lofts Modern Bathroom
Cube Lofts

Apartment Refurbishment – Richmond-upon-Thames, London

Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts

You can fit a bookshelf above the door so that you can easily reach out for your favurite reads when you are enjoying some me time in the bath.

​9. Better display.

Hadley Wood - North London, New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern Bathroom
New Images Architects

Hadley Wood—North London

New Images Architects
New Images Architects
New Images Architects

You can create more avenues for storage and display with ideas like cake stands and more that can sit pretty on your counter tops.

​10. A dry sink to dock your phone.

Douro Street, London GPAD Modern Bathroom
GPAD

Douro Street, London

GPAD
GPAD
GPAD

This is a must have if you like to listen to music while in the shower!

11. ​Tumble dryer sheets

Chevening Road, London, NW6 GPAD Modern Bathroom
GPAD

Chevening Road, London, NW6

GPAD
GPAD
GPAD

Use these to wipe away soap scum in one clean sweep. 

12. ​Vinegar-filled zip lock bags.

Extensive landscaping including creation of wetlands lake ensures this new home blends seamlessly into landscape, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style bathroom
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Extensive landscaping including creation of wetlands lake ensures this new home blends seamlessly into landscape

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Attach these bags to your shower and faucet heads overnight so that the limescale and crusty grime dissipates easily.

​13. Mirrors.

A collection of four contemporary Iroko timber-clad modern family homes, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Modern Bathroom
Des Ewing Residential Architects

A collection of four contemporary Iroko timber-clad modern family homes

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Install a large mirror on one wall to make the room appear much larger than what it actually is.

14. ​Roll—don’t fold.

Master Bathroom - Belsize Park Roselind Wilson Design Modern Bathroom dream bathroom,industrial-look bathroom,natural stone,vintage brass taps,vanity focal point,vanity focal point
Roselind Wilson Design

Master Bathroom—Belsize Park

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Roll your towels and store them upright in pretty woven baskets so that you can squeeze out some more storage space instead of cluttering all surfaces and holders.

​15. Stone.

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Easy maintenance stone walls require less cleaning in the shower! So install one in your bathroom today! Blast with shower water to clean.

16. ​Multiple fittings.

Bathroom Absolute Project Management Classic style bathroom
Absolute Project Management

Bathroom

Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management

Multiple fittings like towel rails will make it easier to hang many more towels and other clothes at a time.

Here's another interesting story - 9 ways to make your bathroom decor more exciting.

An amazing villa that you'd love to own!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

homify - modify your home

4.5

