House building: A guide to building the ultimate garden studio

So you have a bit of extra room in your garden or backyard and you've always dreamed of having an intimate space that is separated from the commotion of the main house? Or maybe your teenage children wants some more independence, or you would like to offer guests some more privacy? Then we have two words for you: garden studio.

While it may sound like an expensive option, it is actually easier and cheaper than you may think. To prove it, we are going to take a step-by-step look at this cozy one designed by architects SAMUEL KENDALL ASSOCIATES LIMITED. So let's get underway!