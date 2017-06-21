House building: A guide to building the ultimate garden studio

So you have a bit of extra room in your garden or backyard and you've always dreamed of having an intimate space that is separated from the commotion of the main house? Or maybe your teenage children wants some more independence, or you would like to offer guests some more privacy? Then we have two words for you: garden studio.
While it may sound like an expensive option, it is actually easier and cheaper than you may think. To prove it, we are going to take a step-by-step look at this cozy one designed by architects SAMUEL KENDALL ASSOCIATES LIMITED. So let's get underway!
Choosing the right location for your garden studio is paramount. It pays to think about the position of the sun, the neighbors, the main house and of course, the entrance way. Will you have a raised deck leading into the building, sliding glass doors and a set of stairs or a more traditional doorway? Mark out the proportions and start laying those bricks!
Leveling the ground and laying bricks is as easy and inexpensive as construction can get. The foundations for your garden studio don't need to be complicated or overly fussy. It's up to you if you need an extra bathroom or even more than one room, but if you are having difficulties, then please consult a professional!
As you can see, this design is keeping things as simple as possible. In the end this studio will be one large open space with a wide entrance at one end and a single back door at the other.
Do think about insulation and the materials you use for the foundations, as it will save on costs later. Especially if you are building in a colder climate, it pays to have thick walls, heating, or even a fireplace installed in the studio.
One of the biggest features of your garden studio to consider is the terrace or patio area—or how the studio fits into it's surroundings. Concertina glass doors and a wooden deck like this is a great solution to effortlessly combine the indoor and outdoor spaces. Designating room for outdoor furniture means guests can enjoy the nature as often as possible. (Who doesn't love lazy lunches in the garden?)
If you are looking for ideas for fences to complement your own garden studio and terrace, take a look at these 12.
Inside you can see the end result, and what a big part the right furniture and bold color play in completing the look. The floorboards are made from polished wood, doors have been installed, wooden shelves added, and yes, that is a fireplace in the middle of the room. The central blue pillar surrounding the fireplace acts as the focal point of the room, and the decor matches it, creating one cohesive, stylish garden studio.
What a cozy, intimate space to while away the hours in—a perfect little slice of heaven that these homeowners don't need to leave their own backyard to enjoy!