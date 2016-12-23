5 of the best: beautiful and budget-friendly kitchens

As the heart of the home, the kitchen is an important space to get right. The benches should be the right height and in the right places to let the chef work easily and quickly, there should be more than enough cupboards to keep everything tidy and organized, and surfaces should be modern and durable to ensure it stays looking good for a long time. Not to mention any kitchen should have the best fridges, stoves, range hoods and appliances to match. But meeting all of these requirements can be costly, so today we will show you five top-of-the-line kitchens that can be replicated without breaking the bank.
So if your current kitchen isn't cutting the mustard, then take a look at these beautiful ones for some tips on how you can turn it into something modern and fashionable—all on a budget.
But not all materials you use need to have drama and impact. This modest kitchen with cupboards made from inexpensive wood is not only budget friendly but user friendly too. Having open-front cupboards underneath means there is still plenty of storage space without spending unnecessary money on doors, hinges or covers.
So even if you have a long kitchen that needs a huge counter top and stacks of cupboards, stick to using modest materials—polished concrete, acrylic Corian, solid surface and stainless steel are all inexpensive bench options.
This streamlined space designed by architects G7 GRUPO CREATIVO, is a good example of creating a big impact while not needing much. Ready-made cupboards are a great idea to install around the room, especially when they are built from contrasting colors or materials like a dark mahogany wood with light marble or pale granite countertops.
If you replace your existing cupboards with simple, sturdy cupboards with a striking color combination, you can't go wrong.
Here's a collection of 45 of the best kitchen cabinets for some inspiring ideas.
Another great way to keep costs down is to keep the extra details down. Stick to a minimalist style and you don't have to build much, you just have to do it well. Walls can be painted in neutral colors or kept stylishly sparse, benches and cupboards can be simply designed without needing handles added. And modern windows like this long narrow one is best—there is no need for Venetian blinds or any extra details.
By toning it down and using neutral colors in the kitchen, you can save on costs while maintaining a sophisticated look. Keep walls white (it's always cheaper), leave surfaces neutral (tinting concrete for example costs more), and stick to monochromatic tiling. Any wood used can be left natural and unpainted—it usually only needs a stain, or laminated wood is even better, requiring no extra maintenance at all.
Even tiny kitchens like this one designed by CRISTIANE BERGESCH ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES can look incredible when the right things are exaggerated. The basics are taken care of with a L-shaped bench, a simple sink in one corner and a gas cooker further down, and it's the extravagant wooden paneling on the wall that turn this kitchen into something special. It's eye-catching, lengthens the room, contrasts with the white decor and most importantly, stays within the budget.