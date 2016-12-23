5 of the best: beautiful and budget-friendly kitchens

As the heart of the home, the kitchen is an important space to get right. The benches should be the right height and in the right places to let the chef work easily and quickly, there should be more than enough cupboards to keep everything tidy and organized, and surfaces should be modern and durable to ensure it stays looking good for a long time. Not to mention any kitchen should have the best fridges, stoves, range hoods and appliances to match. But meeting all of these requirements can be costly, so today we will show you five top-of-the-line kitchens that can be replicated without breaking the bank.

So if your current kitchen isn't cutting the mustard, then take a look at these beautiful ones for some tips on how you can turn it into something modern and fashionable—all on a budget.