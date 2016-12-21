The seventies style house that got a modern facelift

The conversion of this brick home is nothing short of spectacular, and exactly what the residents were looking for. When they approached architects XL ARCHITECTS LLP, these homeowner's request was to end up with a building that was
exciting, modern and something they could be proud of.
Having ticked all of those boxes, the finished facade is a unique bend of traditional and new, combining wood, brick, glass and painted boards. Updating the existing exterior with contemporary materials is an easy and cost effective way to drastically change the way an entire house looks. Let's take a closer look at those changes…
A standard British brick building with two storys, conventional windows and a white door, this type of house can be found all over the country, so it is understandable the owners wanted something to set it apart from the rest.
The roofing has been relaid, so now the crumbling tiles are gone. The windows have all been replaced with tinted glass, which in turn leaves no reason to keep those dated net curtains for privacy. The dated, narrow pathway has been taken out and a new driveway made from pale stones built in place instead.
A whole new extension has been added to one side of the back door, allowing more space inside, and a chance to use new materials to break up the brick wall. The top floor is covered in wooden paneling, and the bottom level, painted in a light cream color to brighten up the whole look.
We are (almost) speechless! What a difference the extensions and cream additions have made to the whole facade. By breaking up the brick, that light color has instantly made this home more modern.
Upstairs now has it's own private balcony and connecting large glass sliding doors. The lawn area has also been reduced to make way for a large paved area—now a pleasant spot next to the garden for sunny lunches. Not to forget the solar panels that now line the roof—this retro home now truly belongs to this decade.
