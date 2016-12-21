The seventies style house that got a modern facelift

The conversion of this brick home is nothing short of spectacular, and exactly what the residents were looking for. When they approached architects XL ARCHITECTS LLP, these homeowner's request was to end up with a building that was exciting, modern and something they could be proud of .

Having ticked all of those boxes, the finished facade is a unique bend of traditional and new, combining wood, brick, glass and painted boards. Updating the existing exterior with contemporary materials is an easy and cost effective way to drastically change the way an entire house looks. Let's take a closer look at those changes…