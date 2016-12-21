Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The seventies style house that got a modern facelift

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
House Conversion, XL Architects LLP XL Architects LLP
Loading admin actions …

The conversion of this brick home is nothing short of spectacular, and exactly what the residents were looking for. When they approached architects XL ARCHITECTS LLP, these homeowner's request was to end up with a building that was exciting, modern and something they could be proud of

Having ticked all of those boxes, the finished facade is a unique bend of traditional and new, combining wood, brick, glass and painted boards. Updating the existing exterior with contemporary materials is an easy and cost effective way to drastically change the way an entire house looks. Let's take a closer look at those changes…

Before: sturdy and sombre.

Front of house before conversion XL Architects LLP
XL Architects LLP

Front of house before conversion

XL Architects LLP
XL Architects LLP
XL Architects LLP

A standard British brick building with two storys, conventional windows and a white door, this type of house can be found all over the country, so it is understandable the owners wanted something to set it apart from the rest. 

After: updated and unique.

Front of house after conversion XL Architects LLP
XL Architects LLP

Front of house after conversion

XL Architects LLP
XL Architects LLP
XL Architects LLP

The roofing has been relaid, so now the crumbling tiles are gone. The windows have all been replaced with tinted glass, which in turn leaves no reason to keep those dated net curtains for privacy. The dated, narrow pathway has been taken out and a new driveway made from pale stones built in place instead. 

Building with modern materials.

Front of house after conversion XL Architects LLP
XL Architects LLP

Front of house after conversion

XL Architects LLP
XL Architects LLP
XL Architects LLP

A whole new extension has been added to one side of the back door, allowing more space inside, and a chance to use new materials to break up the brick wall. The top floor is covered in wooden paneling, and the bottom level, painted in a light cream color to brighten up the whole look. 

Standard seventies style.

Rear of house before conversion XL Architects LLP
XL Architects LLP

Rear of house before conversion

XL Architects LLP
XL Architects LLP
XL Architects LLP

The other side of the house was no different—bricks, bricks and more bricks. The painted white windowsills and guttering, while a cute look, is definitely from the seventies. Let's see what the modern version looks like.

Bought into the present day.

Rear of house after conversion XL Architects LLP
XL Architects LLP

Rear of house after conversion

XL Architects LLP
XL Architects LLP
XL Architects LLP

We are (almost) speechless! What a difference the extensions and cream additions have made to the whole facade. By breaking up the brick, that light color has instantly made this home more modern. 

Upstairs now has it's own private balcony and connecting large glass sliding doors. The lawn area has also been reduced to make way for a large paved area—now a pleasant spot next to the garden for sunny lunches. Not to forget the solar panels that now line the roof—this retro home now truly belongs to this decade.    

Now here are 20 more home exteriors that will impress you further still. 

This boring home get an inspiring modern makeover
We love this new look! Tell us what you think about it below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks