This house may be small but it's packed with style

This stunning bathroom follows a similar style to the other interior rooms with its long and open plan, but rather than white this bathroom is all black! The bold black walls contrast very nicely with the white vanity and tile floor and the floral photo in the shower adds a nice pop of color to the space. The same wood we saw in the kitchen can be seen here in the sink vanity, once again adding a warm and natural element as well as being a unique piece for a bathroom. The shower is divided from the space with a transparent glass wall rather than opaque so it gives the illusion of a longer space instead of closing it off and making the bathroom seem smaller.