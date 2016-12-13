An incredible family home

The great thing about designing your own home is that you can build it in a way that allows for constant additions if you feel like that is something you may want to pursue in the future. This home in South Africa is a perfect example of a home that was once only one story and has now become and modern marvel with incredible customized additions. This massive home in Johannesburg features a Koi pond in the entryway, a huge driveway, a number of balconies, and many more exciting features that are just waiting to be discovered. This modern home is nothing short of extraordinary and the architects have created an exquisite space that will make anyone want to back up and move to South Africa immediately!
This incredible home is very special because it had started out as a one story space and has now because this beautiful modern home with many additions. The, now, two story home features many attachments that have been built horizontally making this structure super long but filled with tons of style. The home is built in a very modern and contemporary style and boldly stands out against the lush green environment. From this angle we can see a home that is built with many windows, allowing for tons of natural light to spill through and grace the home. We can also see a beautiful pool that matches the rigid lines of the rest of the structure as well as a piece of the home that is made in weatherproof steel to add a bit of character and color to the mostly white exterior.
Most driveways are meant to park a few cars and if you have a party many guests are forced to find parking on the street or somewhere nearby. Well this home solves that problem by building an incredibly large driveway fit with a three car garage and enough space for a party of vehicles. This space can also be used to throw a party outside, if you so wanted to, and the concrete flooring makes it easy to set up chairs and table to seat at least fifty people. Here we can also see the weatherproof steel in one of the sections of the home, again adding a touch of character to this modern home.
If you weren't already blown away by the stunning exterior architecture, you sure will be when you walk through the front gates when you are greeted with a magnificent Koi pond complete with waterfall. The stone wall behind the waterfall starkly contrasts the white of the rest of the structure and the stone also adds texture to the exterior of this home. The pond is quite large and even flows under the white pathway that leads to the front door, making you feel as if you're walking on water.
The living room opens up into the second story creating a very welcoming space for people and making the entire home seem much bigger. The large beige sofas and two black armchairs have enough seating for around ten or twelve people, perfect for intimate get-togethers where everyone can be comfortably seated. The stunning marble tile flooring matches the beige sofa but also makes the space feel more open because of its light color and allows the few darker elements to really stand out in the space.
This home is all about wide open spaces which makes the whole structure feel even larger than it is. This open floor concept truly allows people to flow from one room to another without any barriers and is ideal for entertaining since people can be seated virtually anywhere and still have a good conversation. The wood panel division with the TV is the only type of division in the space and works wonderfully as a console without needing a wall. Just beside it we can see a super modern coal fireplace adding warmth to the room without the need of a chimney.
Everything about this home is super modern and the kitchen is no different. It is designed in a U shape, giving the maximum amount of workspace possible in this large space. On one side, there is an impressive length of purely countertops and cabinets which leaves a virtually endless amount of space to work on and are well lit with LED lights underneath. The breakfast bar is built in a dark gray concrete, very different from the rest of the counters, and is able to seat five people very comfortably.
If you've ever wanted to know what paradise feels like, then just sleep one night in this bedroom and you'll be set for life. This splendid room features a large bathroom with a full size tub, a balcony that looks out into the lush green jungle, and even a small, cozy seating area just off to the side of the beautiful bed. The navy blue nicely complements the warm hardwood flooring and the large floor to ceiling windows throughout the space flood the room with natural light. This makes for a bedroom that is both bright and cozy, perfect to enjoy long, lazy days.