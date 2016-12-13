An incredible family home

This incredible home is very special because it had started out as a one story space and has now because this beautiful modern home with many additions. The, now, two story home features many attachments that have been built horizontally making this structure super long but filled with tons of style. The home is built in a very modern and contemporary style and boldly stands out against the lush green environment. From this angle we can see a home that is built with many windows, allowing for tons of natural light to spill through and grace the home. We can also see a beautiful pool that matches the rigid lines of the rest of the structure as well as a piece of the home that is made in weatherproof steel to add a bit of character and color to the mostly white exterior.