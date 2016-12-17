Your browser is out-of-date.

A modest home with stunning interiors

Justwords Justwords
homify Single family home
An initial glance at this rather discreet looking home could never reveal the design gems that lay within. We had the surprise of our lives as we decided to take a tour of this chic chalet and unravel the various facets of its modern and eclectic design. The home builders at Fingerhaus GMBH have done a fabulous job that is worth seeing! Come and have a look at this latest story!

Simple facade.

homify Single family home
homify

homify
homify
homify

The facade has a simple box like structure with whitewashed walls and a black roof that has been set in a becoming slant on top. The gravel driveway and the homes nearby make for an equally simple landscape.

Whimsical setting.

homify Single family home
homify

homify
homify
homify

The alignment of the home is a two-tiered one where the patio points in one direction and the terrace takes off in a direction of its own. This gives it a futuristic and whimsical play in style terms.

Stylish entryway.

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

The door of the entryway makes all the difference to this simple space, thanks to the squares punched into a row down the front of the black wooden piece. The rest of the space has discreet benches with shelves on the side for a mud room while a chrome railing invites you upstairs.

Vibrant style.

homify Modern Living Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The luxurious and the vibrant meet in this living room where a star patterned curio sits on the ground, amidst more elegant fixtures. Also, the designers have avoided the boring by using a colorful throw over the couch and peppering the space with retro style end tables and vases.

Elegance in the dining room.

homify Modern Dining Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The open urban quality of the dining room had us completely floored. With dual grained flooring and matching dining table, the space could have been lost to the cause of country style. Yet, it stood its ground with chic linear lighting and open glass sheets for walls.

Soothing kitchen.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The kitchen in this house has a play of calming neutral features and sleek white glossy textures. What ties them all in is the wooden element that has been used to clad the dining nook in front.

Skylight in the mezzanine.

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

The mezzanine is a stretch of wood with a skylight installed in the slant of the ceiling. The effect is a stunning one in this simple scheme.

Fresh outlook in the bathroom.

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The bathroom has a fresh look, courtesy the neon inspired green and the monochrome fittings that sit in this room. This space spells elegance and playfulness in equal doses.

Take another tour for more ideas - A unique semi-underground home in an artificial mountain!

Open vibe in the master bedroom.

homify Modern Bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The master bedroom is completely clad in vibrant colors that reflect on the bed and the open, wide wardrobe that makes it all seem casual and open.

Soothing and playful nursery.

homify Boys Bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The nursery is filled with pieces that are straight from the Nordic School of Design. The colorful edge gives the space a playful feel. Our favorite piece is the leaning ladder that doubles as a shelf!

26 garden fences that will be the talk of the town
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

