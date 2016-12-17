A modest home with stunning interiors

An initial glance at this rather discreet looking home could never reveal the design gems that lay within. We had the surprise of our lives as we decided to take a tour of this chic chalet and unravel the various facets of its modern and eclectic design. The home builders at Fingerhaus GMBH have done a fabulous job that is worth seeing! Come and have a look at this latest story!
The facade has a simple box like structure with whitewashed walls and a black roof that has been set in a becoming slant on top. The gravel driveway and the homes nearby make for an equally simple landscape.
The alignment of the home is a two-tiered one where the patio points in one direction and the terrace takes off in a direction of its own. This gives it a futuristic and whimsical play in style terms.
The door of the entryway makes all the difference to this simple space, thanks to the squares punched into a row down the front of the black wooden piece. The rest of the space has discreet benches with shelves on the side for a mud room while a chrome railing invites you upstairs.
The luxurious and the vibrant meet in this living room where a star patterned curio sits on the ground, amidst more elegant fixtures. Also, the designers have avoided the boring by using a colorful throw over the couch and peppering the space with retro style end tables and vases.
The open urban quality of the dining room had us completely floored. With dual grained flooring and matching dining table, the space could have been lost to the cause of country style. Yet, it stood its ground with chic linear lighting and open glass sheets for walls.
The kitchen in this house has a play of calming neutral features and sleek white glossy textures. What ties them all in is the wooden element that has been used to clad the dining nook in front.
The mezzanine is a stretch of wood with a skylight installed in the slant of the ceiling. The effect is a stunning one in this simple scheme.
The bathroom has a fresh look, courtesy the neon inspired green and the monochrome fittings that sit in this room. This space spells elegance and playfulness in equal doses.
The master bedroom is completely clad in vibrant colors that reflect on the bed and the open, wide wardrobe that makes it all seem casual and open.