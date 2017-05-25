13+ things a woman should never have in her home: Take notes!

Our original list was entitled 13,000 things a woman should never have in her home, but for the sake if brevity we've edited it down to a smaller, all the more unlucky thirteen. And a few more for good luck.

Please, if you find yourself squealing with delight at any of the objet d'art you see below, consult – thoroughly – with a professional interior designer or decorator.

Also, this is a guide. Don't take as a must or be offended if you have any of the items we mentioned in this article. Remember the fun in it!

And, if you're the susceptible type and you're about to dare introduce paintbrush to bucket and lay a lick of paint over your walls, you might want to read this additional Don't DIY guide from homify:

14 fatal mistakes: painting walls