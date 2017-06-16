The Barcelonan district of Gràcia is perhaps not as well known as the proto-modernist urban design masterpiece of Eixample, just to the south, and the old city. Even though it's home to landmarks such as Antonin Gaudí's Park Guëll, Gràcias is far less of a tourist destination; it remains a haven for a cosmopolitan, bohemian mix of locals and travelers straying from the beaten paths of the fabled Spanish metropolis. The district's dense streets and of predominantly low-rise urban architecture are also home to some under-utilized jewels when it comes to former industrial spaces, ripe for sensitive redevelopment.

Let's take a tour of one of the more awe-inspiring examples to be found in Barcelona's hippest urban enclave.

Before and after: a ruined barn becomes a designer's dream home